LAUSD Provides Over 100,000 N95 Masks to Local Hospitals – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Unified School District is providing 100,000 N-95 masks to ten local hospitals as supplies run out during the global coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its emergency planning, the school district had purchased personal protective equipment, including masks, to use in other emergencies such as fires.

"We are all in this together and we will do everything we can to help the communities we serve in times of need," said Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner.

The district donated the masks to the following hospitals:

Adventist Health White Memorial

Huntington Park Community Hospital

LAC + USC Medical Center

Olive View – UCLA Medical Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital

Gardena Memorial Hospital

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center

Valle Presbyterian Hospital

UCLA Medical Center

LAUSD employees and volunteers have been wearing a portion of the masks for Grab & Go Food Centers staff who are operating to provide meals to students and families in need during the crisis.

On Friday, the 64 centers provided 438,872 meals, and Los Angeles Unified also provided 1,503 meals to people in homeless shelters.

"We appreciate the support of Los Angeles Unified," said Dr. John C. Mazziotta, UCLA Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health.

"Our health workers are on the front line and we must ensure their protection."