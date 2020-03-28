Lancaster teenager who died of possible COVID-19 complications was uninsured and delayed treatment – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 17-year-old boy in Lancaster, whose death is said to have been from COVID-19 but is now being investigated by federal health authorities, sought treatment at an urgent care center but was rejected due to lack of insurance, according to the mayor of the city.

In a YouTube video, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said the unidentified teenager "had been ill for a few days."

"I had no previous health problems. On Friday (March 13), the Friday before he died, he was healthy. He was socializing with his friends, ”said Parris. "By Wednesday, he was dead."

“On Wednesday, I had gone to urgent care for an HMO. He had no insurance, so he was not treated and sent to the AV Hospital (Antelope Valley). On the way to the AV Hospital, he suffered cardiac arrest. When he got to the AV Hospital, they were able to revive him and keep him alive for about six hours, but when he got there, it was too late. "

"We have learned that once you have respiratory problems, you have trouble breathing, you are short of breath and you have a fever, now is the time to receive medical treatment without delay," he said.

The boy's death was originally reported Tuesday when Los Angeles County health officials announced four more deaths and 128 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county's Department of Public Health called the case "a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages."

A statement that night from the public health department said the teen's death would require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Although the first tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternative explanation for this fatality," the department said in a statement. "Patient privacy prevents us from offering more details at this time."

As of Friday morning, the teen's death is no longer included among the 21 county deaths attributed to COVID-19.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned that Angelenos of all ages were at risk.

"For the young people who are out there, this can also hit them," Garcetti said. "Know that your behavior can save a life and can take a life, and that life could be yours."

