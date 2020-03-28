Lamar Odom will not fight Wendy Williams despite her blunders

WENN

However, the Los Angeles Lakers player allegedly believes Wendy is going too far by bringing her children, Destiny and Lamar Odom, Jr., into conversation.

Wendy Williams not a fan of Lamar OdomThe upcoming reality show with her fiancé Sabrina Parr, prompting her to publicly denounce him in a recent episode of her YouTube show "Wendy @ Home." Lamar, meanwhile, was allegedly unaware of the situation until someone told him.

"Lamar had no idea that Wendy even made those comments about him," a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com. "He doesn't watch the show and hadn't even heard of it [until someone caught his attention]."

The informant added that the Los Angeles Lakers player would not start a fight with the 55-year-old television show host over her comments. "It's safe to say he won't respond. He's really excited about his new show with Sabrina," the source continued.

"They don't pay attention to what other people think, especially Wendy Williams with whom she is not even familiar," the source added. However, Lamar allegedly thought Wendy was going too far by bringing her children, Destiny and Lamar Odom, Jr., into the conversation.

"Lamar is particularly protective of his children as any parent would be, and that's where he draws the line," the source said. Despite that, "he will take the higher path and keep his thoughts to himself. That is not his style."

On Tuesday, March 24, Wendy addressed Lamar Odom and her fiancée Sabrina's newly announced digital series. "Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about your relationship," Wendy said of the couple's upcoming show in partnership with For Us By Us Network, which is slated to air on Hot New Hip Hop in the spring. "Sabrina is a life coach, but she has a ton of photos of arrests at the police compound."

"And Lamar says he is a sex addict and they say they don't want to have sex until they get married. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story," she continued to surprise the couple.