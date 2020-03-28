Lady Gaga's father asked for donations to help pay his workers without permission

Lady Gagathe father of Joe GermanottaIt is under scrutiny after it launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay its laid off workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Her father's restaurant in New York City, Joanne Trattoria, had to close due to the spread of COVID-19, leaving many of its workers unemployed, and instead of paying its employees, the restaurant owner launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to pay for them.

According to NewsweekLady Gaga's father wrote on Twitter: "I am doing my best, but we had to close Joanne for a month. Our staff needs financial help. Any help for our employees will be appreciated." The tweet has been removed.

However, the GoFundMe campaign apparently no longer receives donations and has been disabled.

The GoFundMe page read: "Our amazing staff is primarily made up of hourly workers who depend on our payroll and who live overwhelmingly from one salary to the next. As our doors stay closed longer than expected, our staff finds every It is getting harder to finance daily necessities to keep them healthy, like groceries and insurance costs, not to mention rent, utilities and other recurring bills. "