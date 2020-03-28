Lady Gaga's father asked for donations to help pay his workers without permission

Lady Gagathe father of Joe GermanottaIt is under scrutiny after it launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay its laid off workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Her father's restaurant in New York City, Joanne Trattoria, had to close due to the spread of COVID-19, leaving many of its workers unemployed, and instead of paying its employees, the restaurant owner launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to pay for them.
According to NewsweekLady Gaga's father wrote on Twitter: "I am doing my best, but we had to close Joanne for a month. Our staff needs financial help. Any help for our employees will be appreciated." The tweet has been removed.
However, the GoFundMe campaign apparently no longer receives donations and has been disabled.
The GoFundMe page read: "Our amazing staff is primarily made up of hourly workers who depend on our payroll and who live overwhelmingly from one salary to the next. As our doors stay closed longer than expected, our staff finds every It is getting harder to finance daily necessities to keep them healthy, like groceries and insurance costs, not to mention rent, utilities and other recurring bills. "
Germanotta was asking for $ 50,000 to cover her employee's payroll for two weeks.
The crowdfunding page continued: "We are asking our community of neighbors, friends, family and fans of Joanne Trattoria: if they have enjoyed us in the past, have they had a friendly encounter with someone from our amazing service staff, or even if we wait Enjoy us in the future, we would be very grateful if you would consider donating to our staff to help them through this difficult time. "
However, people on social media began to criticize the singer's father for asking the public to donate "almost 30 employees,quot; who were fired.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
"You are asking people who are worse than you to pay for your staff." a social media user wrote. "Come on, you can pay them."
In reply to this tweetAnother Twitter user brought up his daughter Lady Gaga and asked, "Why don't you ask your rich daughter to help you pay your employees?"
Perez Hilton He also took to Twitter to share Germanotta & # 39; s tweet removed in a screenshot and wrote"Lady GaGa is worth hundreds of millions of dollars AND is a co-owner of her family's restaurant. However, her father also finished visiting Twitter to ask the public to financially help workers who have stopped paying."
Elsewhere, people on social media he began to wonder the same thing. On the other hand, other users of social networks argument that it was not the artist's responsibility to account for his father's actions.
Germanotta also said Fox News who did not authorize the tweet asking for donations from the public.
"I don't write my own tweets for the restaurant," he told the publication. "Everything has been deactivated. There was a small amount of money that was donated. If the public supply page can return the money, that will happen. If they cannot, I will double the money and pay the staff."
The GoFundMe page raised $ 541.
%MINIFYHTMLf96f9702963a7e84abea82a50df00e7217%%MINIFYHTMLf96f9702963a7e84abea82a50df00e7218%