LA Shoe Company Launches Efforts to Sew Masks for Medical Workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Los Angeles-based shoemaker launched a campaign to produce masks for medical workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Tieks by Gavrieli reorganized its facilities, purchased a fleet of sewing machines, and retrained employees to create masks for what they call "Operation #sewTOGETHER,quot;.

"In response to the global shortage of essential medical supplies, we have been donating medical-grade face masks and seams and distributing lower-grade masks to hospitals in the Los Angeles area facing extreme shortages, and we need your help," said the shoemaker. he wrote on his website.

The masks are immediately donated to local hospitals, according to the company.

"If thousands of us sew lower-grade masks together, we can make hundreds of thousands of much-needed masks for hospitals across the country."

The company said they would give a $ 50 Tieks gift card to anyone who sutures and donates 25 masks, or a $ 100 Tieks gift card for 50 or more masks.

Thousands of masks are already on their way to hospitals and clinics within 24 hours of the campaign launch, according to Kfir Gavrieli, the company's CEO.

“Overnight, we have managed to create a work-from-home factory with thousands of amazing members of our Tieks family, who have mobilized to pump

hundreds of thousands of masks, "Gavrieli said." As soon as I learned of this coming shortage, I knew we had a responsibility to redirect our business.

to put masks in the hands of those who need them most. We have seen the tremendous power of our Tieks community many times before, but the response so far has gone beyond what you might have imagined. "

Gavrieli said she learned of the shortage of medical masks through a friend whose sister is a front-line medical provider.

Find more information Operation #sewTOGETHER visit tieks.com/sewtogether.

