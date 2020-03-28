Kylie Jenner asks questions and answers about cheating and Instagram messages

On her YouTube channel this Friday, Kylie Jenner, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, posted an online video in which she was hanging out with her friends and talking about direct Instagram messages, cheating, and a few other topics.

According to the reality star, People magazine reported, Kylie wrote in the video that she and her friends actually shot the video a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic began. As most know, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star has been practicing social distancing and encouraging other people to do the same.

You can watch his YouTube video below:

Kylie sat down with a couple of her friends, including Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, to play the game "Most Likely To,quot;. During the game, Kylie admitted that she would never be friends in a social circle if nude photos were leaked.

Kylie explained, "I don't send nudes." Also, when asked if she would ever forgive someone who cheated on her, she abruptly said, "F * ck that, the next question." The next question was which of them would be more likely to send a message on a boy's DM.

Jenner said she would probably be his friend, Anastasia, because according to the makeup mogul, she always asks him to text the guys on Instagram for her.

According to Karanikolaou, he often has Kylie's account registered on his phone, and he takes the liberty of sending the boys their own profile with Kylie's account along with a "little eye emoji,quot;. Anastasia stated that "it really works,quot;.

As noted above, Kylie has been busy hanging around at home due to the government's social distancing order. Kylie turned to her social media recently to urge her fans and followers to practice self-isolation after the Surgeon General also asked her to.

Jerome Adams, when he stopped on the set of Good morning americaHe suggested that he and other parents would not have the same influence on their teens as influencers. For that reason, he called Jenner and others to do what is right for the nation.



