KUWK: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly "connect,quot; but don't officially get back together – here's why!

According to some new internal reports, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, are "hooking up,quot; once again right now. However, that does not mean they have officially returned.

A source tells HollywoodLife that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper could also become something else one more day, but that's not a guarantee.

%MINIFYHTML7570f586743ece73c6fa68bc873cdce311% %MINIFYHTML7570f586743ece73c6fa68bc873cdce312%

Apparently, he and Kylie and Travis have a strong connection, but they are not considered in an exclusive relationship and are currently connecting, but nothing more. They have a lot of love and mutual respect, but they seem to want different things in the long run. Kylie's family understands this and supports her. They don't fight and they get along very well, especially for Stormi's sake. "

They went on to say that "it is part of the Kanye label and they will also respect it." Kylie would totally be with him if he trusted his loyalty to her, but he still struggles with it. She is also not looking for anyone different. Her family would love (the romance) for her, but especially her mother believes that she is young and wants her to live so long or to have a normal life and still enjoy being young. She doesn't want him to grow so fast and settle down. They would like to see her single, date, and have fun. "

As you may already know, people have wanted to know what the relationship status of Kylie and Travis is, but have been paying even more attention to that since Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason decided to update people about it during a live session. of IG.

The 10-year-old boy told viewers that his aunt Kylie and baby daddy are not back together.

Soon after, her concerned mother deleted her account, explaining that she had never received permission to create one in the first place.

In fact, Mason went ahead and created his own platform without his parents knowing about it, even though he doesn't even have a phone yet!

Ad %MINIFYHTML7570f586743ece73c6fa68bc873cdce379% %MINIFYHTML7570f586743ece73c6fa68bc873cdce379%

Kourt explained that the preteen boy has a computer and a tablet that he needs for school work.



Post views:

0 0