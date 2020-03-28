KUWK: Khloe Kardashian responds to accusations. Forgive Tristan Thompson and not Jordyn Woods despite kissing her without consent.

It is no secret that many Khloe Kardashian fans are not very happy that she has made peace with her ex-infidel, Tristan Thompson. Also, a follower even criticized her for forgiving the basketball player and not Jordyn Woods for what happened between them at their home party.

It has been a year since Khloe's baby daddy kissed a family friend, Jordyn, and it seems that Khloe is far outnumbered by the scandal as she even said she wants "both sides,quot; to be "at peace."

But while that's the case, Tristan hangs out with her and the rest of the reality TV family all the time these days, while Jordyn is gone and fans have noticed.

Obviously, it could be that he is much more present in the life of the Kardashian-Jenners, Khloe in particular, because they share a daughter together and Khloe wants True to have his father in his life.

But one user still suggested that she has completely forgiven Tristan and not Jordyn.

The tweet says: ‘So they all forgave Tristan for cheating, so they should also forgive Jordyn since he kissed her without consent! I love all the women in this family, but I can't agree with the hypocrisy. "

In response, Khloe emphasized that ‘We have forgiven both parties! And what you disagree with is close to saying. The whole story is a rumor, but I'll let you go with whatever you want. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both sides and want both sides to be at peace. And this is for everyone's mental well-being. "

Admittedly, Tristan has spent a lot of time with the Kardashians and has also been doing her best to get Khloe back by flirting with her whenever she gets a chance, whether online or in real life.

Even quarantined, she showed up at the house to watch the KUWK season premiere with Khloe, sparking rumors that they had reunited.

However, Khloe closed the speculations and insisted that they were not together in self-isolation, but had just passed by to see True as always.



