Kristin Cavallari is criticized for not self-isolating after posting a photo of Hot Beach!

Kristin Cavallari turned to social media to share a photo of herself on the beach, and while she just wanted to show off her great body in a bikini, she actually received a lot of criticism from her followers! The reason people were so upset was that she was out in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 despite the executive quarantine order!

Seeing the post, people quickly began to wonder whether or not they followed the shelter's guidelines or preferred to ignore them.

As far as the public knows, Kristin has been in self-isolation with some of her friends!

However, it seems like she and the inner circle are still out to have fun as the star just shared a hot beach photo with her best friend and Very Cavallari co-star Justin Anderson!

Kristin wore a black swimsuit and showed her a toned tone as she gazed out at the ocean while James made a peace sign for the camera.

It seems like a great place to be isolated, but some fans thought they weren't socially apart!

‘Why don't you isolate yourself? This is irresponsible, "commented one follower.

Turns out they were on vacation when the quarantine order was established.

Justin took his own platform to explain the situation in detail, closing the reviews: & # 39; by the way, just to avoid the exhausting comments … we are stuck on a beach, we are socially estranged, this is an outdoor gym with ZERO interaction human, so reassure your t ******* and realize that we are doing the best we can. keep it sweet ♥ ️. ’

However, this is not the first time that he has addressed the situation.

Earlier this month, along with another vacation photo, he wrote: ‘Being trapped on an empty island and forced into quarantine could be worse. Grateful for my pack of wolves during these times of fear. This is where we are, it is us being positive. We couldn't be social here if we tried "I'm afraid of what we will go home to when they let us go back to the states,quot; I hope everyone stays safe wherever they are ♥ ️ ".



