Kobe Bryant Leads Mike Tuck's Favorite NBA Players of the 2000s | NBA News

BBL legend and Sky Sports NBA analyst Mike Tuck talks about his favorite players from the 2000s and puts Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant at the top of his list.

Kobe Bryant

Statistics from the 2000s: 28.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.7 SPG, 45.7 FG%

2000s Achievements: Four-time NBA champion, 2009 NBA Finals MVP, 2008 NBA MVP, 10-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA All-Star Game MVP, two-time scoring champion NBA, seven-time All-NBA first team, six-time NBA defensive first team

Bryant celebrates after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals



Kobe is my definitive No. 1 pick on this list. He was the best player of the decade. Just as Michael Jordan dominated the 1990s, Kobe dominated the 2000s for me.

Playing alongside Shaquille O & # 39; Neal helped and that was a big part of Kobe's story. The pairing was like a drama – we saw them team up, we saw them fight and fight, but they still found a way to make it work.

















Relive some of the best moments from Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career



Later in the decade, Kobe demonstrated that he could win again without Shaq, which was something that was always going to hang over him until he succeeded.

Kobe had a natural talent, but it's the work he did that set him apart from the others. He also had enormous confidence. He wanted to take those big punches and overcome obstacles.

His body of work during the 2000s was ridiculous, averaging 28.2 points per game over the decade! Doing that over a span of 10 years is so impressive.

Tim Duncan

Statistics from the 2000s: 21.4 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.3 BPG, 50.4 FG%

Achievements of the 2000s: three times NBA champion, twice NBA Finals MVP, twice NBA MVP, 10 times NBA All-Star, seven times NBA First Team, seven times NBA All-Defensive First Team, 2000 Most Valuable Player of the NBA All-Star Game

Tim Duncan celebrates a San Antonio Spurs title victory



In the early 2000s (when I was 17), I really didn't respect or appreciate him as much as I should have. At the end of the decade, all his achievements and championships spoke for him.

When he was growing up and Duncan first entered the league, he was the type everyone joked about! In Toronto we had Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady exploding on the scene, guys who were super flashy and super athletic. The Y 1 mixtapes had come out. Everyone wanted to emulate streetball. In the other corner, you had great Tim Duncan with the point of a pigeon that didn't say much and silently nailed 10 shots from the low block and shot down 15 rebounds.

Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili celebrate their fourth title together in 2014



The penny dropped when the Spurs won their second title of the decade and picked up the Finals MVP. It didn't matter if his game wasn't in style or if you didn't like the way he played, you had to respect it.

Duncan was Lord Fundamental, the gentle giant who was such a solid leader. He wasn't the most athletic, but with his size and his bench shot, he was deadly. His ability to lead a team and involve other boys was enormous.

Think about the infrastructure the Spurs had. They bought it as a young weapon with David Robinson to admire it at a time when head coach Gregg Popovich had just taken off. It was the perfect combination to create the Duncan and Spurs franchise for greatness.

Kevin Garnett

2000 Statistics: 21.6 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.6 BPG, 49.9 FG%

Achievements of the 2000s: 2008 NBA champion, 2004 NBA MVP, 10 times NBA All-Star, 2003 NBA All-Star Game MVP, 2008 NBA All-Defensive first team, four times All-NBA First Team, eight times NBA All- Defensive first team four times NBA rebound champion

Kevin Garnett celebrates Boston's victory in the 2008 NBA Finals



Being a power forward, I really admired Kevin Garnett. He came to the NBA directly from high school and immediately made an impact. It was the energy he brought to each game, he never took a night off, that drew me to his game.

We had seen all these great traditional men in the NBA hitting the ball on the post and scoring in the paint. & # 39; KG & # 39; He could do that, but you'd also see him hit the ground, shoot a triple, or drain an 18-foot jumper. Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki were the first big men to stretch the floor and show that big men could be versatile.

















Check out the 10 most explosive dunks in Kevin Garnett's career



A modern equivalent? I would say Anthony Davis. & # 39; AD & # 39; he's probably a bit more skilled, but Garnett beats him for heart and desire.

Bringing that intensity every night is not an easy thing to do. And Garnett would do it at both ends of the floor. He would take responsibility for putting himself in the best player on the other team, be it a guard or a striker. He was a complete player.

Seeing him win a championship with the Boston Celtics was very special. The Minnesota Timberwolves were never able to put it together, regardless of how well it played for them. Joining such a reputable team in the Celtics and winning the title was a great time. Garnett yells "anything is possible,quot; in the interview after winning the title is one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Steve Nash

Statistics from the 2000s: 16.2 PPG, 9.1 APG, 3.2 RPG, 49.4 FG%, 43.6 3FG%

Achievements of the 2000s: twice NBA MVP, six times NBA All-Star, three times NBA First Team, three times assistant NBA leader

Steve Nash controls possession of the Phoenix Suns



My Canadian partner! Seeing a short white boy from Victoria, British Columbia, getting to the NBA and being so successful meant a lot to me. I really admired Nash and followed his career closely. He used to do some training camps in Toronto, but I was never around to join him. I could never play with him or meet him.

Nash had the ability to see the floor and his understanding of the game was enormous. His basketball IQ seemed much higher than that of other players on the court. He could easily break a defense. His ability to use the pick-and-roll offense was excellent. When you saw him and Amare Stoudemire working together, you were seeing the best pick-and-roll combo of the decade. Back then, when we were playing NBA 2K, I always chose the Suns and put Nash and Stoudemire in pick-and-roll situations. They were unstoppable.

















Relive the best assists offered by All-Star guard Steve Nash and Jason Kidd



Nash was also a very efficient shooter. The Suns shot three, but nothing like the volume we see today. I've seen interviews where Nash said his biggest regret was not shooting more triples. Imagine the damage it would have done in today's game.

The Nash Suns are one of the best teams not to win the title. The Lakers, Mavericks and Spurs denied them in the Western Conference finals. They were a lot of fun to watch, they had track and field and they had Steve Nash, the team leader.

Vince Carter

2000 Statistics: 23.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.4 APG, 44.6 FG%, 37.8 3FG%

Achievements of the 2000s: Eight times NBA All-Star, 2001 All-NBA second team, 2000 All-NBA third team

Vince Carter throws a slam dunk at a Raptors practice in 1999



VC! He came to Toronto after a good college career in North Carolina, but we didn't expect it to have the impact it had for the Raptors. I still remember seeing him star in the 2000 dunk contest and being so proud of the fact that he had "Toronto,quot; on his chest. The Raptors only existed since 1995 and everything was very new to us. Suddenly, we had this new star to call ours, Vinsanity!

Carter won Rookie of the Year in his first season. Heading into the 2000s, he really grew as a player and was able to take a leadership role on that Raptors team. His jumping ability was the next level. The 2000 Olympics for Team USA USA When he jumped on Frederic Weis of France, what a way to start the decade right there!

















A look back at the iconic Dunk 2000 contest when Vince Carter surprised everyone



Vince went through tough times in Toronto with injuries and media battles. There was controversy when he returned to North Carolina for his graduation ceremony on the day of a playoff game. It didn't end on a big note for him in Toronto, but in my eyes, I'll always see him as a Raptor. And he went on to star with Jason Kidd for the New Jersey Nets.

Toronto offering Vince a one-day deal so he can retire as Raptor? I think they will and they will also remove their shirt. When he played for Toronto, he took the team further than ever. His impact on basketball in Toronto and across Canada in general was enormous. He influenced a whole generation of Canadian ballers.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

Statistics from the 2000s: 23.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.2 BPG, 58.5 FG%

2000s Achievements: Four times NBA champion, three times NBA Finals MVP, 2000 NBA MVP, nine times NBA All-Star, three times NBA All-Star Game MVP, 2000 scoring champion NBA, seven times All-NBA first team, three times NBA defensive team second

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal hits his home against the Sacramento Kings



Shaq was the most dominant player the league has probably seen, in terms of being physical on both ends of the floor. He also dominated in the 1990s, but his four titles came in the 2000s.

His size advantage over everyone, his physique … I don't think we'll ever see a player like him again. He was truly unique.

















Relive the power and dominance of Shaquille O & # 39; Neal with this mix of his best works



After the 'three mob' For the Lakers, Shaq proved he could do it without Kobe, winning a title with the Miami Heat in 2006, albeit in a team led by Dwyane Wade. Shaq, who physically broke down a bit at the time, took on a more minor role.

Shaq dominated in an era that was great for the centers. He faced great players like Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett. And don't forget, the teams had to resort to & # 39; Hack-a-Shaq & # 39; (intentionally committing a foul on O & # 39; Neal to force him to score from the free throw line, a notable weakness) to stop him.

Should I have earned more MVP? Everyone always questioned his work ethic. I'm on two minds about it. He had to have worked hard enough to put the numbers he put into that elite NBA level. At the same time, there was always that lingering thing of 'what if he didn't party that much? What if he were less of a joker?

What if he had that Mamba mindset and worked as hard as Kobe? What kind of player would we have seen then?

