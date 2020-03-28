Knicks owner MSG President James Dolan has coronavirus – Up News Info

James Dolan, CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Knicks announced Dolan's diagnosis on Saturday night. It is unclear when he was examined or when he was diagnosed.

Dolan is the first major owner of professional sports in the US. USA Known to have tested positive for the virus. He also owns the NHL New York Rangers, along with other venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Hulu Theater, and The Chicago Theater.

"Madison Square Garden Company chief executive officer and chief executive Jim Dolan tested positive for coronavirus," the Knicks statement said. “He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing few or no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. "

New York has been the entry point for the pandemic in the US. USA

The 50 states of EE. USA They have reported a few cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but New York has the most, with more than 52,000 positive tests for the disease and more than 700 deaths. Some 7,300 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems.

Dolan is one of the most polarizing sports figures in New York. Earlier this month, Oscar-winning writer and director Spike Lee, one of the Knicks' best-known fans, criticized Dolan after disagreeing with MSG staff about which entrance to the arena he could use. Dolan has also clashed publicly in recent years with former Knicks forward Charles Oakley, and frustrated fans chanted "selling the team,quot; in some games this season.

The NBA has been closed since March 11, the night Utah central Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to have a positive diagnosis of the revealed virus. The Knicks were Utah hosts, who later tested positive for Gobert and Donovan Mitchell on March 4 and were Detroit hosts on March 8. Pistons center Christian Wood also tested positive for the virus.

Gobert, Mitchell and Wood have since recovered.

Dolan, 64, also serves as CEO of MSG Networks, and has been the president of Garden and owner of the Knicks since 1999.