Kim Kardashian's stylist shares how to perfect your FaceTime look

As many companies continue to close across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it is becoming increasingly difficult, and less of a priority, to go to the nail salon or hair salon to be pampered.
And as the distancing from oneself continues to change the way we see ourselves on a daily basis, we need all the help we can to look and feel our best during online meetings or just by FaceTiming your friends, family and loved ones. dear ones
Don't worry: celebrity hairstyle Chris Appleton You are here to give us your best advice on how to perfect your FaceTime look, depending on your hair type.
If you're not familiar with Appleton just think of all the times you've passed out Kim Kardashian or Jennifer LopezThe hair. He was behind many of his best hairstyles, including Lopez's voluminous waves during his halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl and is responsible for the keeping up with the Kardashians Star's sleek and sleek straight hair looks.
So while many of us put a pin in to tweak our hair color or make a cut during these times, Appleton tells E! News that it's about "looking nice with what you have,quot;.
Appleton says that one of the best ways to sport hair, especially for FaceTime, is to simply braid it in two parts. "It is always my option and you can prepare it the night before," he adds.
Especially if you have longer hair, the two-braid hairstyle will help you "keep the roots flat." Once you've gotten over the braided look, "you can take it out and you get this kind of very beautiful and undone biblical wave, it's a very quick look," he explained.
"(After) people catch you on FaceTime, you can brush it in the morning and (add) a good amount of texture to the hair and you can pull the part out and you don't have to keep it in the middle," said the stylist. "It's a really nice and beautiful way to texturize (make your hair) look effortless and undone, but in a controlled way."
If you have curly hair, Appleton recommends that it be best to try braiding it every time you wash it. "The second day is also good," he adds. "But sometimes it can be difficult to control frizz or, after a few days, it can come off too much."
She added that she "really loves it,quot; when people with curly hair rock in a top knot. Specifically, "an effortless top knot."
Why do you ask? "Curly hair is always nice when it's soft around the face and you get those little fluffy little hairs, it looks very cute, approachable, it's very casual and sexy," she explained. "So I think curly hair is always very pretty."
Appleton also suggests going bold and personalizing your voluminous curly hair. "If it has gotten a little crazy and you're mad trying to get the look you need, you can also use the hairpins to just crisscross them in the front to control it around your face and let it be wild in the back," he shared. .
If you have short hair, Appleton suggests that you "comb it a bit." Use any product you have at home that helps with frizz to get that straight hair look and you can also play around with your hair by adding accessories.
"A really nice way to personalize it would be to use some bobby pins, you can cross the bobby pins and lower the face frame," he explained. "That way you have a little bit of detail, which is a fun way to personalize shorter hair because it's something you can't tie but you can still customize and make it look cute."
If Appleton didn't cover your hair type or the type of hairstyle you might be eager to try, you can also catch it every day at 1 p.m. on Instagram Live for her latest program "An Apple a Day,quot;, where she will offer fans and followers a 20-minute live session on everything related to hair and beauty.
"We are going to cover all the things that you are missing right now," he said. "We are going to cover everything from hair ends to fitness, mental clarity and motivation on Instagram, everything."
ME! News also spoke to another famous celebrity stylist. Cesar DeLeon Ramirez about her best tips for looking her best on FaceTime.
The Puerto Rican stylist has been in the industry for over 20 years and he is the magic behind your favorite celebrity looks, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Ciara, Cristina Aguilera Y Normani, Just to name a few.
The award-winning celebrity stylist shared that "great lighting is so important,quot; when you're on FaceTime. "If it's during the day, I always sit in front of a window that lets in very good warm sunlight (and) at night, I set the light on my ring," he explained.
She also suggests that makeup and beauty look minimal, "just focus on clean skin, a pretty forehead, and flirty lashes."
"First of all, the most important detail of all is being well groomed," advises Ramírez. "The person at the other end will primarily see his face, hair, and makeup. So I always make sure my hair is clean and styled, but not overly exaggerated."
He explains, "You want to look natural and live like you don't try too hard to look good."
