Kim Kardashian Trolled By Taylor Swift Fans After Asking For Quarantine Advice

Swifties quickly floods the comment section of Kim's Instagram post, but instead of giving helpful hints, they cheat on Kanye West's wife for her feud with the singer.

It seems that Taylor Swiftthe fans are not yet gone Kim Kardashian single. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star recently turned to her social media account to ask her online devotees for any suggestions on how to keep their children entertained during the quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"What is everyone doing to entertain their children?" The 39-year-old cosmetics magnate captioned the selfie featuring her and her family. "As a family we are a social estrangement but we need some fun ideas on what to do! Any suggestions would help!"

Swifties quickly flooded the comment section, but instead of giving useful suggestions, they trolled Kanye West on his enmity with the singer of "Blank Space". "Try illegally recording phone calls and editing them," one suggested, referring to the infamous 2016 phone call between Kanye and Taylor, the full version of which was leaked earlier this month.

"Perhaps debating the consequences of lying and how important it is to tell people the truth," someone wrote. Another comment said: "You know how to lead by example, it doesn't matter."

Another commented, "You can spend time editing videos to frame people. You'll have a lot of fun, trust me," and one person added, "Have a Taylor Swift marathon." Meanwhile, several suggested Kim to watch Taylor's Netflix documentary, "American Miss"

Taylor and Kanye's feud was rekindled in 2016 after the "Black Skinhead" spitter included the lyrics, "I did that fucking famous," in their song "Famous." Taylor felt disrespected and called him for it, but Kanye and his wife Kim insisted that the 30-year-old singer / songwriter had given her permission. Kim even posted a video of her phone call and called Taylor "snake."

However, the full version of the phone call seemed to support Taylor's claim. In response to the leaked video, the pop-turned country star said in her Instagram Stories that she only proves "that she was telling the truth all the time about * that call *." He also emphasized that the call "was illegally recorded," "edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years."

Kim then shot Taylor on Twitter, calling her out for her selfish comments amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV star continued to accuse Taylor of lying that Kanye never asked him for permission to release the song.