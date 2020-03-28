Kim Kardashian follows Kylie Jenner's lead by pledging $ 1 million for coronavirus relief

%MINIFYHTML3a676ee7d23037d143e5476fa66f8e6911% %MINIFYHTML3a676ee7d23037d143e5476fa66f8e6912%

To help families affected by the pandemic, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; You are making the generous donation with the proceeds from a new replenishment of your SKIMS girdle collection.

Kim Kardashian has followed his sister Kylie JennerHe led and promised $ 1 million (£ 830,000) to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star took to Instagram on Friday (March 27) to announce the generous donation, made with proceeds from a new replenishment of her SKIMS girdle collection, which will go directly to help struggling families.

"To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I am proud to announce that @SKIMS is committed to donating $ 1M to families affected by COVID-19," he wrote.

"On Monday, we will replenish the collection we are launching for the first time and by doing so we can help alleviate those affected by this pandemic. Buy the Solutionwear resupply on March 30 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST."



Kim's promise came two days after makeup magnate Kylie sent a check for the same amount to Los Angeles medical officials to cover the costs of much-needed coronavirus protective equipment for emergency service personnel. .

Angelina Jolie, Arnold schwarzenegger, James TaylorY Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds It has also made donations of $ 1 million to organizations in need during the COVID-19 global crisis.