Kevin Bacon Praises Cape Cod Health Worker & # 39; Footloose & # 39;

Jonathan Thompson has it, just ask Kevin Bacon.

Thompson, a worker at Cape Cod Healthcare in West Yarmouth, blew up his best version of "Footloose,quot; while wearing his scrubs in a YouTube video this week, and his smug one apparently caught the attention of the movie star.

"This guy HAS THE MOVEMENTS," Bacon wrote on Instagram, sharing Thompson's video. "I hope this brings you as much joy as it does me."

In the video, Thompson says he's about to quit his job, but wants to offer his viewers a sneak peek at how he'll feel once the notice to stay home ends.

"When all of this gets up, this is how we're going to celebrate," he says, before breaking his movements.

Thompson, who shares positive messages online daily through JT’s Chronicles, said in a Facebook video Saturday that Bacon picked up the dance video after Thompson's sister-in-law tweeted it.

"When a friend told me that Kevin Bacon found my video, I thought they were lying," said Thompson. The Boston Herald. "Now I receive messages as far away as France from people who thank me for sharing some positivity during this difficult time."

Bacon is also grateful.

"We are very fortunate to have so many special people like him working so hard to keep us safe and well during this time," the actor wrote. "How about we have a big dance party after this is all over?"