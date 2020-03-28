Kenya Moore's Daughter, Brooklyn Daly Shows Off Her Ponytails On The Terrace

Kenya Moore shared a sweet photo of her daughter Brooklyn Daly in which the girl shows her pigtails on the terrace. People are flooding the comment section with kind words.

"We're out of toilet paper … what?" Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said, "She looks so pretty with her two pigtails that you should comb more like this," and another follower posted this: "Well, you have a lot of forests where you live, you know what to do!"

Another comment posted this: ‘The background is beautiful. Almost as beautiful as baby Brooklyn. Be safe all of you. "

A fan posted: ‘Oh my god, it's getting so big! Gorgeous, beautiful, "and someone else wrote," The Brookie cookie is getting so big! "Tell Brandon we just took his nickname!

One commenter posted, "Well, you don't use it, so that means the Jew used all the fabric of the dam, Miss Kenya."

Someone else said, "It looks like 'It's not my fault, so don't touch my wipes' hahaha,' and one commenter wrote," From the way she's completing those outfits, she doesn't even look like a little girl. " Splendidly prospering. Good work @thekenyamoore. "

One person said, "@thekenyamoore I love how you dress Brooklyn in the beautiful Kitty colors and styles we are all used to."

Aside from this, Kenya made fans smile when she told her that when she was 15, she had a fake ID and also made sure to share a photo on her social media account.

He posted a photo with the "document,quot;, and the fans went wild with excitement.

& # 39; #TBT the time I got 1) a false ID at 15 2) I made my middle name with the name I wanted to be born with, and it's almost the same as #Solange Knowles & # 39; & # 39 ;, Kenya said in the caption. .

In other news, Kenya promoted Marc Daly's restaurant and was criticized by some fans for this.



