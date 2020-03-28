Kenya Moore and Marc Daly: As your relationship progresses: Will you ever be together again?

It has been months since Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their separation, but now, internal reports claim to know they are really working hard to raise their daughter, Brooklyn together. Also, their communication has improved a lot, so fans have been wondering if there's still a chance that they'll get back together once a day.

A source close to the former couple shared through HollywoodLife that in recent months, their relationships have definitely progressed a lot.

‘Kenya and Marc are really working hard to be co-parents. She allows him to see Brooklyn a lot, what he's been doing. They are trying to work on their relationship, not necessarily because of being together again, but because of being parents and Brooklyn. It seems more likely that they will meet romantically, but they are communicating better than a few months ago. "

They went on to say that "Kenya is really encouraging Marc to have the best relationship he can for his daughter, but romantically, he doesn't seem to be on the cards right now."

The RHOA star shared the news of the breakup in September last year after just two years of being married.

That said, the current season of the show Bravo has been documenting her problems, and Kenya has even banned her daughter's father from staying at home when she visits the boy.

In a teaser for the next episode, she explains, "It's just a bunch of things that I felt like I was in the dark … I just don't know how to make the visit work."

Then she emphasized that he can come see Brooklyn, but he doesn't want him to stay the night, ever!

Ad

Do you think they will end up being together again at some point or not?



Post views:

0 0