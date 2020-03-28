Keke Palmer reveals he's only out of the Celebrity Circle

There's no question dating is difficult, even for the masses, but it only gets worse when you're a celebrity. According to Billboard, Keke Palmer sat down with Bazaar journalists and discussed what it was like to be in his shoes, however, he did not reveal too many details about his love life.

However, in his last interview, Keke shared what it's like to date a celebrity and why he refuses to post about the men he's dating on social media.

Although Keke has used Raya several times, the dating app for those who work in the entertainment industry, Palmer says he prefers to date normal people. Keke added that when he used Raya, he looked a lot more like networks than anything else.

Palmer said in the interview that she has always had the "same philosophy,quot; regarding men and dating. According to the star, it is better to date someone who does not work in the same industry as her, because it only complicates things.

Unfortunately, Keke claimed that being a celebrity makes friends much more difficult because you always have to wonder if the other person really likes you or not. It is difficult to distinguish between a person who really is your friend or someone who only wants your connections.

Keke stated that while a celebrity could be a great person, there is always the idea that other people love you just because they want something from you, rather than because there is a sense of mutual respect and connection.

Regarding why he doesn't post about men on social media, Keke admitted that he doesn't know how to do it in such a way that it's not so corny and annoying. Palmer added that "it really doesn't come naturally,quot; to her, so why bother to force it?

As most know, celebrity relationships are commonly considered "official," once they post one on top of the other in the 'Gram, however, when things fall apart, both sides generally remove all old photos, videos, and memories. .



