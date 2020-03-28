Home Latest News Kazakhstan Announces $ 10 Billion Economic Package | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
The Kazakh government is injecting billions of dollars into its economy to help prevent the impact of the coronavirus.

But the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia is hampering the stabilization of the oil-dependent Kazakh economy.

Robin Forestier-Walker of Al Jazeera has more.

