Kathy Griffin returns home after hospitalization for fear of coronavirus

Kathy Griffin He is out of the hospital after suffering symptoms that he feared were related to the coronavirus.

The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday (March 25) and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a "COVID19 isolation room."

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the 59-year-old woman has confirmed that she is back home, after seeking medical attention on the recommendation of her doctor, after suffering an apparent stomach problem for nearly a week on her return from a trip to Mexico. .

"We had heard about a 14-day incubation period (for the coronavirus)," he said. "So to get what felt like food poisoning after six days, I thought, 'OK, is that a coincidence or what?'

Her husband, Randy Bick, noted that her symptoms included "incredibly severe pain, vomiting, diarrhea, every 20 minutes," and while Kathy praised the "heroes" who helped treat her, she noted that the hospital setting was not ideal.

"Frankly, when they said the crown room, I thought I would be walking towards the white suits with blue duct tape roofs, everything," he recalled. "I was expecting to be put in a bathroom and all that, but as recently as (Tuesday), there will be no cavalry handing out millions of (test) swabs."

"The doctor was going through the boxes and going through the boxes (on a form) and she kept saying, 'Ugh, because of the lungs, the fever and the type of cough … you don't know the CDC requirements." "



The star's comments come after she criticized the American leader. Donald trumpHe claims that the United States leads the world in testing for coronavirus.

"He's lying," he tweeted. "The hospital was unable to screen me for #coronavirus due to restrictions from the CDC (Pence Task Force). #TESTTESTTEST."