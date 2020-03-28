Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and more stars of & # 39; Contagion & # 39; spread awareness on how to fight COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML362cb97df4f579cc4b1514a40809d2e711% %MINIFYHTML362cb97df4f579cc4b1514a40809d2e712%

Cast members of the pandemic thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh, including Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle, have teamed up for new public service announcements #ControltheContagion.

Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and them "Contagion"The co-stars unite to raise awareness of how to fight the coronavirus. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase worldwide, members of the cast of the pandemic thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh participated in a new #ControltheContagion campaign to spread vital information about the virus.

At his PSA, Winslet emphasized the importance of proper hand washing. "In the movie & # 39; Contagion & # 39 ;, I played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus," he began his instructional video. "To prepare for the role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world."

"And what was one of the most important things they taught me? Wash your hands as if your life depended on it because right now, in particular, it could be," the 44-year-old actress continued. "Or the life of someone you love, or even the life of someone you may not know but still deserves your consideration. Like the people who are on the front lines of this fight right now, the doctors and providers health care, people who are still working in supermarkets or delivering food to their homes, which is where they should be now. "

<br />

Damon, who played Mitch Emhoff in the film, pleaded with fans to practice social distancing on his PSA. "It means staying six feet away from someone else," he defined. "It means not meeting in groups and it means staying home or taking shelter in place, if that's what government officials tell you to do. People can have COVID-19 and have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. So that even if you think you are healthy, or that you think you are healthy, don't take chances. It's not worth it. "

<br />

Winslet and Damon co-star Laurence FishburneOn the other hand, he shared a message of hope in his video. Noting that COVID-19 is changing the way people live for a while, he said: "I know it is terrifying to wake up every day and see the news that more people have died. But the overwhelming majority of us will live." "He added:" So until we have a cure, you can be that, for the people where you live and for the people you love. We can overcome this together simply by staying separate. "

<br />

Another cast member Jennifer Ehle He has also talked about how people can help stop the spread of the coronavirus by staying home and staying informed. "I am not a scientist, I am an actor. I am also a daughter, a wife, and a mother. I realize that this virus is a threat to all of us and so I hope we can learn not to be." a mutual threat, "he emphasized on his PSA.

<br />

The #ControltheContagion campaign is the stars' joint collaboration project with Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. Each PSA was written under the guidance of "Contagion" experts, Dr. Larry Brilliant, Mark Smolinski, Laurie Garrett and Dr. W. Ian Lipkin. The latter has previously announced that he has also been infected with the virus.