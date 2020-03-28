Kansas City Chiefs Demarcus Robinson Extends Contract, Reportedly | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLaebe64ac88e80ef144097c72d949dfbe11% %MINIFYHTMLaebe64ac88e80ef144097c72d949dfbe12%





Demarcus Robinson won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will sign a one-year contract to stay with the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Robinson will receive a guarantee of $ 2.3 million (£ 1.85 million).

Robinson's production has steadily increased during his three seasons with the Chiefs. His catches (32) and receiving yards (449) in 2019 served as career highs, while his four touchdown catches equaled his total in 2018.

The 25-year-old's best game came in Kansas City's 28-10 victory over Oakland in September last year. He had six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson had 75 catches for 949 yards and eight touchdowns in 64 career games (23 starts) since Kansas City selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.