Kandi Burruss Celebrates Her Half-Sister's Birthday: Fans Are Shocked To See Rebekah

Kandi Burruss simply surprised her fans when she wished her half-sister, Rebekah, a happy birthday. Many of them didn't even know she has a sister and were shocked.

Take a look at the post Kandi shared on her social media account.

Kandi is a little older than her sister, but they are much alike. The RHOA star showered Rebekah with love in her public post, and fans were impressed by the similarity between these two.

Kandi's sister Rebekah is wearing a short black long-sleeved dress that matches black shoes.

Her thick black can be seen naturally flowing over her shoulders, and the lady's appearance stunned fans.

They were very surprised to see how much the two sisters were alike.

‘It's my beautiful little sister's birthday! @rebekahvocals I hope you are enjoying your day. I love you! "Everyone give @rebekahvocals some birthday love!" Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘She really looks like you! Happy birthday 🎂 !!! ’And another follower posted this:‘ Wow, you guys look alike. These are some strong genes. "

One commenter wrote: "They all look exactly the same and Riley is identical to her … wow!", And someone else said, "At first I didn't see the resemblance, but this photo is almost twinning,quot; … hbd " .

Someone said: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY @rebekahvocals …… May you enjoy this day to the fullest !!!! 6 feet away from anyone, "

One commenter wrote: "Omg,quot; seems like a mix between @kandi and @monicadenise. "

Kandi and Todd Tucker also had a few words to say to their IG fans and fans about finances these days.

The entire world is experiencing a financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will likely become even harsher over time.

Ad

Kandi and Todd spend their days at home, and the RHOA star has already advised her followers to do the same.



Post views:

0 0