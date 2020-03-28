K-Pop star Choi Jong Hoon received a one-year jail sentence for sharing images of rape victims

%MINIFYHTMLf5d478b75b96263a52649209fe4af81811% %MINIFYHTMLf5d478b75b96263a52649209fe4af81812%

K-pop star Choi Jong Hoon He received a one-year prison sentence for filming his rape victims and sending the images to his friends.

The 31-year-old disgraced star was previously sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting women who were "drunk and unable to resist," along with singer Jung Joon Young, at two parties in 2016.

First FOOT. Island Star filmed and photographed her victims and digitally shared the images taken illegally with her friends. He received his sentence in the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, March 27.

"On his charge of filming a woman's naked body, offering it to other people and distributing pornographic material, he quickly and easily spread a video that could distort sexual consciousness, so the social damage is great," said the presiding judge.

The singer was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years of probation, along with 80 hours in a sexual violence rehabilitation program. Employment in facilities for children and youth is also prohibited for five years.

The sentence also included a charge of attempted bribery, after he attempted to give a police officer $ 1,639 (£ 1,344) to cover up his arrest for drunk driving in 2016.

Jung Joon Young He is serving six years in prison for his participation in the activity.