Joshua Jackson teases his Tighty-Whities scene in & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39;

When asked about the unexpected attention he received for his role in the new series, the former & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; star admits in & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39; who & # 39; enjoys being objectified & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Joshua Jackson is excited that his "tighty-whities" are a hit in the new broadcast series "Little fires everywhere"

"The case"star's latest show, also starring Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington, debuted on Hulu on March 18, and Joshua is earning some extra unexpected praise for his role.

"Actually, oh boy, I didn't realize how successful (underwear) were going to be," he laughed. "Live with Kelly and Ryan ", popping up remotely from his home, where he is locked up by coronavirus and monitoring babies with his wife, British model / actress very pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith.

"Who knew, that all these years what was missing in my career was parading my fools"!

The 41-year-old "Dawson & # 39; s Creek" actor didn't think twice about his underwear while he was filming, but now he remembers something strange that happened while the cast was filming the first episode.

"I had forgotten about this until … the show aired and the fans became a great thing," he smiled. "There are two scenes (where I am) in them in that first episode and they (the producers) actually made me switch loafers for the second."

"I remember them foggy saying, 'Well, you know, maybe it's just a little too much.' And I didn't realize what they were saying until I saw it and said, 'OK, oh yeah That's a lot. There's not much left for the imagination there. "

But Jackson is laughing a lot at all of this, waiting for the health crisis to pass and for his first child to arrive.

"Okay, now I'm 40 years old. I enjoy being objectified!" added.