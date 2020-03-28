Jon Bon Jovi's son in a makeshift quarantine zone after showing mild coronavirus symptoms

%MINIFYHTMLb7b5951a97f9fa80fbeb322e415c349111% %MINIFYHTMLb7b5951a97f9fa80fbeb322e415c349112%

The leader of Bon Jovi believes that his 17-year-old son Jacob had & # 39; a mild version & # 39; of COVID-19 that affected his intestines and caused an intense fever.

Jon Bon Jovi she fears that her teenage son has contracted coronavirus. By offering updates on what he and his family have been doing in the midst of the global pandemic, the Bon Jovi The leader revealed that Jacob, 17, was placed in a makeshift quarantine zone at his home after showing mild symptoms.

The 58-year-old rocker spilled the beans during a video interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 27. "The whole family is together, all the children are here with us," he shared. "We've been here 15 days now, not that it counts. Everyone here, Jake had a smooth version, just the gut type."

On how his family dealt with Jacob's situation, the father of four revealed that his wife of three decades, Dorothea, "created the quarantine zone, you know, with the laundry laundered and no one could get in unless they had gloves and gloves. " a mask and she had a bathrobe turned upside down and different slippers. "

Drastic measures were taken to prevent her other children, Jesse, 25, Romeo, 15, and Stephanie, 26, from contracting the disease. Jon added that the family kept Jacob in the quarantine zone "until all symptoms are gone." The singer, who made an appearance in "Howling Wolf"He assured that Jacob is now" one hundred percent "better.

During the chat, Jon noted that Jacob had not been tested for COVID-19 as it was "quite difficult to get one". On the suspected source of Jacob's symptoms, he explained: "It comes from some of the young boys we had taken here who had also been tested, tested positive and had the main symptoms, but were gone, so we just followed those same protocols. "

In another interview with Extra, Jon emphasized that Jacob has "recovered now." Noting that his "home was only infected with Jake," he said, "The rest of us have been healthy, but we are all kidnapped and quarantined." He himself "had no symptoms" and felt "quite healthy". He added that his family will not need to be tested for COVID-19.