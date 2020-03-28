Jon Bon Jovi believes his 17-year-old son Jacob may have contracted COVID-19

Jon Bon Jovi, the band's leader, Bon Jovi, recently revealed his suspicions regarding his 17-year-old son, Jacob, whom he believes to have contracted coronavirus, albeit a mild version of the disease. Page Six resumed the interview between the singer and Entertainment Tonight in which he explained the terrible experience.

According to the legendary pop star, he and his family have spent a lot of time together lately. "All the children are here with us," he added, including his wife, Dorothea. The star explained that everyone was in the house for about 2 weeks, although her son, Jacob, just had a "mild version, just the intestinal type."

When Jacob got sick, they put him in isolation, or as some people call it "quarantine," so he didn't give the coronavirus to anyone else in the family. Bon Jovi has several children, including his 26-year-old daughter, Stephania, Romeo, 15, and Jesse, 25.

After Jacob went to see a doctor, he began to feel much better. According to Bon Jovi, his wife created a "quarantine zone," which was the laundry room set up in such a way that everything was locked. No one could enter there unless they wore gloves and a mask.

Dorothea would wear an upside down bathrobe and a different pair of slippers. They kept him in the laundry for a few days until his symptoms finally disappeared and the virus disappeared. It feels so much better now.

In reality, Jacob was never tested because the family found it difficult to do one. Some of his friends were reportedly screened for the disease and some of them tested positive.

Instead of doing things their own way, Dorothea and Bon Jovi followed the same way of dealing with the virus and everything went well.

As most know, this occurs after the coronavirus has officially spread worldwide, infecting people of all backgrounds, including celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.



