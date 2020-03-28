Johnson County man dies of coronavirus contracted on cruise ship – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man died of the coronavirus at an out-of-state hospital, Johnson County Emergency Management said Friday.

In a Facebook post, officials reported that the Johnson County resident was a man in his 60s and that he contracted the virus during a cruise. Authorities said in what state the man died.

%MINIFYHTML5e59dc887633c12df415334a3b4d652013% %MINIFYHTML5e59dc887633c12df415334a3b4d652014%

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and we cry with them," officials said on Facebook.

%MINIFYHTML5e59dc887633c12df415334a3b4d652015% %MINIFYHTML5e59dc887633c12df415334a3b4d652016%

Emergency management officials said there are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Johnson County sides of Burleson and Mansfield.