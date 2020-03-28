Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit continues as Amber Heard's dismissal application is rejected

%MINIFYHTMLcbdf3a9193f04b536e925b674bfd1c3811% %MINIFYHTMLcbdf3a9193f04b536e925b674bfd1c3812%

The actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; He is suing his ex-wife in Virginia over an op-ed piece he wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, in which he suggested being a victim of domestic abuse.

Up News Info –

Johnny Depp scored a key legal victory in his $ 50 million court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard after your dismissal application was denied.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing Heard for defamation in Virginia over an article she wrote in December 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Depp was not directly named in the op-ed, but the "Aquaman"The actress had previously accused him of committing violent acts during his 15-month marriage, allegations he repeatedly denied.

She contested the lawsuit and attempted to close it, but in a ruling issued on Friday, March 27, Fairfax County Chief Judge Bruce White rejected Heard's motion.

The case is now expected to be heard in a jury trial.

Depp's ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis, his ex-fiancée Winona Ryderand old friend Penelope Cruz They have all made statements in support of the 56-year-old, insisting that the abusive man described by Heard bears no resemblance to the actor they have known and loved for years.