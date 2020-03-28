Joe Exotic of the "Tiger King,quot; has filed an appeal to overturn his 22-year prison sentence

We've all been locked up inside, so I know we're all pretty much seeing the same thing. Just when it seems like you've seen everything that's airing, #Netflix delivered "Tiger King,quot; and it seems like many of us decided to take that wild ride.

(Spoiler alert ahead): If you've seen the show, then you know that docuseries star Joe Exotic is turning 22 years old after being convicted in a hit-and-run murder plot against his rival, founder of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin. He was also found guilty of various crimes related to animal abuse.

According to The Blast, Joe Exotic has filed an appeal in federal court to overturn his prison sentence while maintaining his innocence. Joe has been serving his sentence at the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma, but is reportedly in the process of being transferred to a federal facility.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and, as it came to light in "Tiger King," he believes it was created by his former zoo partner Jeff Lowe and government agencies.

Joe demands that his sentence be reviewed by an appeals court. As part of his sentence, he was also ordered to participate in a mental health program once he was released from prison and ordered to refrain from drinking or using drugs before and after the treatment program.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with Carole Baskin.

Also in his prayer, when he leaves, Joe will not be allowed to possess any species of animal that is endangered or prohibited by law. You should also allow officials to conduct random searches of your property after you are released.

Joe Exotic believes the court erred in error and wants his entire sentence to be released.

Joe has been busy with the courts as he recently filed a $ 94 million lawsuit against Jeff Lowe along with the United States Federal Wildlife Service and the United States Department of the Interior.

We will keep you informed of any updates.