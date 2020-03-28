%MINIFYHTML140fab3673c56a9eaffaaa25d58082dc11% %MINIFYHTML140fab3673c56a9eaffaaa25d58082dc12%

The Joe Biden campaign has spoken out on graphic sexual assault claims made by a former staff member.

"Women have the right to tell their story, and journalists have an obligation to rigorously examine those claims," ​​deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said Friday. "We encourage them to do so, because these allegations are false."

The statement comes in response to allegations made by Tara Reade, who amplified earlier statements in an explosive interview this week. He was previously among several women who said Biden was too familiar with her physical actions, but now he claims he sexually assaulted her in 1993 in his office on Capitol Hill. He then worked as an aide to US Senator Biden.



The alleged incident occurred when Reade was asked to bring Biden his gym bag to his office.