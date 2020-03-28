“He greeted me, remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the weirdest thing, ”Reade said in a podcast interview with Katie Halper. “There was no like, really exchange. He just had me against the wall. "

Reade said: “His hands were on me and under my clothes, and he lowered my skirt and then into it and he penetrated my fingers and was kissing me at the same time and he was saying some things to me. "He added that Biden asked him if he wanted to" go somewhere else. "

"I pulled away, finished doing what I was doing," Reade said. "He said, 'Come on, man. I heard you like me.' He added that Biden said, "You are nothing to me."

Several women said last spring that Biden touched them inappropriately. Biden and his campaign have denied the allegations, but said they would listen to any complaints or concerns.

Reade's history is clouded by his support for Biden's rival for the Democratic presidential assent, Senator Bernie Sanders.