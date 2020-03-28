Jessica Chastain sparks rumors about second child after being seen with new baby

WENN

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the & # 39; X-Men: Dark Phoenix & # 39; actress She is caught on camera carrying a baby while traveling with her husband and young daughter.

Jessica Chastain She reportedly became a mother a second time after going for a walk after the birthday with a new baby.

The "Dark fenix"The star turned 43 on Tuesday, March 24, and the next day, she and her husband, Gian Luca Passi of Preposulo, were seen on a walk in Santa Monica, California.

In images obtained on page six of the New York Post, the actress is shown using a wrap to carry her baby against her chest, while Gian Luca pushes her little daughter, Giulietta, and her dog in a stroller.

An eyewitness tells the publication: "They were really having fun. The baby seemed to be sleeping soundly all the time."

Star representatives have yet to comment on the baby's speculation, but Jessica is known for maintaining the privacy of her family life.

She married Italian fashion executive Gian Luca in 2017, and they welcomed Giulietta through a replacement in November 2018.

Jessica did not mention the new addition informed to her family, as she expressed her gratitude for the avalanche of birthday messages on Instagram earlier this week.

Posting a video of her opening a bottle of champagne, she captioned it: "Thanks for all the birthday wishes and virtually celebrating with me yesterday!"