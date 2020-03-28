%MINIFYHTMLf43293362caf6177798298ed153d48a111% %MINIFYHTMLf43293362caf6177798298ed153d48a112%

Each league below the sixth tier of English football has been canceled for the 2019/20 season, which means there are no promotions or relegation.





The FA has ruled out this season for much of the football pyramid.

The remarkable and perfect season of the team that is not part of the Jersey Bulls League team will be in vain after the FA's ruling eliminates the current season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Imagine winning all 27 games in your league, securing automatic promotion, and traveling to your games away from home by plane, only to be rendered senseless by a global pandemic.

That's the scenario the Jersey Bulls from Division One Counties combined face after the FA announced that the season for clubs playing steps three through seven of the football pyramid would be void.

"It is really difficult to take," Vice Captain Luke Campbell told Sky Sports. "Right now, football should be in the background with everything that is happening. Everyone's health and safety are paramount."

"That said, a huge commitment has been put into the club not only by our players but also by management, fans and sponsors. It seems like we've done the entire season for no reason."

Campbell feels that the governing body of English football, in association with each league, could have waited a little longer.

"My personal preference would have been to play the season to the end," he added. "Perhaps the FA made the decision too soon. They could possibly have waited a few more weeks or a month to see how it developed, but it is out of our hands."

Like Jersey Bulls, Liverpool has dominated the Premier League, with much debate over whether Jurgen Klopp's team will be crowned champion.

"Obviously it's a completely different scale, but the slightly weird seasons in step three and following will be null and void, while they haven't made a decision regarding the Premier League or the Championship. I'm not quite sure what it's happening there, "Campbell said.

Twenty points away from their closest rivals, Farnham Town, it wasn't just on the field that Campbell's team impressed this season. For away games they flew in from Jersey, meaning their day was longer than most.

"It involved arriving at the airport at half past six or seven in the morning and usually flying to Gatwick," Campbell added. "We usually eat something and then take the coach to the game. It was a long day, but it was something we were enjoying."

The club scored 99 league goals in its 27 games, conceding just seven and were also in the final stages of two cup competitions.

"It's disappointing and frustrating right now that the amount of work done by everyone just doesn't count for anything," Campbell said. "We are a young team, and I think it will probably get people to come back and show that we should play at a higher level. It is what it is, we just have to start next season."