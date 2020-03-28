Jennifer Garner gives her assistant a sweet birthday surprise

Instagram

Despite the fact that Maureen Grosser is currently isolating herself with actress & # 39; Alias ​​& # 39; and her children in Los Angeles, Jennifer still makes sure her assistant can celebrate her birthday.

Jennifer Garner He made sure to mark his assistant Maureen Grosser's birthday when planning a sweet stroll outside her California home.

Maureen is currently isolating herself with Jennifer and her children while Los Angeles remains locked in amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the "Alias"The actress was sure not to let the global health crisis stop the celebrations of the day.

The star had about 15 cars full of people passing by the house and singing "Happy Birthday to You" to Maureen, all from a safe distance.

He also shared a message honoring his friend on Instagram, writing: "On my good days, people ask if we are sisters, but more often than I would like to admit, she is supposed to be a mother / daughter. Related – but the I'll claim. "

"For seven years, Maureen Grosser has planned my life, has been my constant travel companion (Mo wouldn't miss a visit to the Save the Children site at all), helped me to appear organized and competent in things like SignupGenius and, above all, everything, this same platform, "he continued. "People ask what social media company I use, well, I sit in @mogrosser's excellent company, talking about ideas, edits, and captions, playing our fun bone transformed into one. Mo isn't one to want attention, but he's Locked me in my crazy house and it's her birthday. Also, it's time for me to post something without her approval, for God's sake. "

He finished: "Happy birthday, Mosie, we are lucky to have you here with us, today and always. We love you."

While Jennifer protects loved ones against Covid-19, she previously admitted that she is frustrated with her parents, William and Patricia, for refusing to stay home and practice social estrangement in the midst of the outbreak.