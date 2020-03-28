Jeff Lewis faces a new lawsuit from former Gage Edward – "This is about revenge,quot;

Former Freaking Star Jeff Lewis is opening up on the latest lawsuit he faces from his 10-year-old ex-partner, Gage Edward. During a recent segment in Jeff Lewis Live On the SiriusXM radio show, the 50-year-old man addressed the report that Edward sued him for $ 125,000 for an alleged unpaid loan.

Lewis said he was trying to avoid speaking publicly about it, but then gave his listeners details related to the lawsuit's origin story. Lewis said he and Edward were supposed to reach a settlement for their finances and a custody agreement for their three-year-old daughter, Monroe, after Edward sued for joint custody and child support.

"In the RFO, which is the order form, which he submitted several weeks ago, there was mention of an alleged loan that Gage gave me in 2016 when he had four major multi-million dollar houses under construction. I was out of cash and he loaned me money, ”Lewis explained.

He went on to say that everything was supposed to be handled in the global settlement, but for some reason Edward decided to hire a third attorney and communicate. Lewis said he received a letter last week notifying him that they were going to file another lawsuit to try to recover the alleged loan.

Lewis said $ 125,000 is not the correct amount he owes Edward, but at one point the claim was that he owed $ 175,000. After providing canceled checks, Lewis says they reduced the amount, but he still doesn't think it's correct.

The interior designer did acknowledge the loan, and said one of the reasons he hasn't returned the money is because Edward owes him money, too. Lewis says there is a dispute when it comes to who owes whom, and that was supposed to be resolved in the global deal.

Jeff Lewis accepted the arbitration because he wanted to avoid the cost of going to trial, but Gage Edward went ahead with the separate lawsuit over the alleged loan. Lewis says he doesn't understand what Edward is doing, but believes he is fighting just to fight and harm him publicly.

"I think this is a way to hit me, even though I have agreed that there is a loan, and I have agreed to arbitrate." It's crazy that we're now seeing a trial, "said Lewis.

Jeff Lewis doesn't think it's about money because his ex will do better financially if he stops being so nasty, vile, and ugly.

"I think it's about revenge for him," Lewis said.



