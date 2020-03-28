Jarrett Stidham can handle the pressure of succeeding Tom Brady, says one of his former coaches.

%MINIFYHTMLf14b056cb7cb7e8f72785d4c5cbea38611% %MINIFYHTMLf14b056cb7cb7e8f72785d4c5cbea38612%

Since he's worked with Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Johnny Manziel, it takes a lot to amaze Kliff Kingsbury.

However, on a Thursday night in September 2014, he watched in disbelief from the back of the end zone at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas, as a high school student and future New England patriot, Jarrett Stidham threw a dart right in front of him.

"It was the real deal: fast pitch, punch and Kingsbury's near the end zone," Greg Winder told Stats Perform.

"Kingsbury's mouth was like, 'Oh, wow.' Then I knew it was special."

Winder was the offensive coordinator at Stephenville High School, where Stidham was considered one of the best prospects for the state's quarterback in Texas.

"He was very responsive," Winder recalled. "He always knew what was going on. We would meet and talk about our game plan and he knew exactly what we were trying to do and what he had to do."

"He was a great leader."

Fast forward to 2020 and Stidham is back in the spotlight.

The Patriots are looking for an answer in the top NFL position after seeing Tom Brady go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Stidham would appear to be the most likely candidate to succeed a player considered the best of all time, even if his NFL experience is limited to four pass attempts, one of which New York Jets safety Jamal Adams He returned for a pick-six in Week 3 of the last season.

Fortunately, Stidham is used to searchlights. Winder recalls that college coaches from across the country came to see him at Stephenville.

"It was crazy, crazy," he said. "We were doing our training and those coaches would be there watching him shoot. He didn't seem to be nervous at all. It's natural."

When he dazzled Kingsbury, now the Arizona Cardinals' head coach, with his pitch against Lubbock Cooper, Stidham had already committed to Texas Tech, where Kingsbury was the head coach. However, he ended up going to nearby Baylor, avoiding a quarterback competition with the future NFL Mahomes MVP.

The transfer to Baylor turned out to be short-lived. The soccer program was rocked by the dismissal of coach Art Briles after an investigation found that there was a "fundamental failure,quot; by school officials to respond to allegations of sexual assault against players.

After consulting Winder about his next move, Stidham was out for a year and then spent two seasons as Auburn's starting quarterback before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, when the Patriots selected him as Brady's last backup. .

Now, with Brady gone and only Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler as rivals, Stidham appears to have a clear path to the starting job.

Succeeding with Brady means he will come under more scrutiny than usual, although Stidham, who moved in with a family of guardians at age 18, has already had to deal with a lot of pressure.

"He has been in many different situations in his life with pressure and different circumstances on and off the field. He will respond," adds Winder.

But can he succeed with Bill Belichick, a man who has won six Super Bowl titles as head coach and with a team that has won the AFC East for 11 consecutive seasons?

"I think you need to be in the right organization, the right situation," says Winder. "And I think it is in the right organization and at the right time."