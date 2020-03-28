Jared Leto channels exotic Joe by hosting the & # 39; tiger king & # 39; party

%MINIFYHTML29e93b1fcd76c152090197741007618c11% %MINIFYHTML29e93b1fcd76c152090197741007618c12%

Jared Leto paid tribute to the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, as he hosted a virtual viewing party for the Netflix documentary series online.

The 48-year-old actor channeled the zoo owner and criminal in a reflective gold shirt with a purple floral print accent, a wide-brimmed straw hat, and red sweatpants while heading to his Twitter account (https: //twitter.com/ JaredLeto) on Thursday March 26, night to watch the show with fans.

Jared, who was also holding a stuffed lion, had announced the session with fans on Instagram earlier in the day, and went up to the platform to document his thoughts while watching the seven-part documentary.

"Wow. Mind amazed again – end of episode one. Masterful direction and great work for everyone involved in production!" he sprouted.

While the "Suicide Squad"Star is clearly a fan of the show, the actor / singer also clarified his stance on keeping exotic cats as pets.

"For the record, no one should keep these animals in cages like this. Not right. We need to protect exotic / endangered animals and their wild habitats," he tweeted, while labeling the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF).

Released earlier this month on Netflix, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the exploits of Joe, who ran a popular illegal zoo.

And while fans have turned to social media to get excited about the show, Cardi B He found the length of the series too much to handle in one sitting.

"What do you think about TigerKing?" she tweeted. "I'm in the second episode and I'm kind of lost because I started fucking."

After the success of the program, it was revealed "Saturday night live" regular Kate McKinnon He is leading a new series, in which he will play Joe's bitter rival and Big Cat Rescue CEO, Carole Baskin, while Dax Shepard she has expressed interest in playing Joe.