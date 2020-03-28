Isolated person may be the first homeless COVID-19 case in Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday that a homeless person in Los Angeles is isolated after possibly contracting the new coronavirus.

Garcetti said the person has been isolated in Dockweiler Beach, near Los Angeles International Airport, in a recreational vehicle, one of many that has now been established to quarantine the sick and the homeless.

Public health officials are tracking where the person has been and who he may have been in close contact with.

Earlier in the day, authorities said there had been no confirmed cases of the virus among the city's homeless population.