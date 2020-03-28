Internet loses it after YaYa Mayweather takes off NBA YoungBoy pants on IG Live

Instagram

Those who watch the lovebirds live joint session cannot believe what they are seeing and flood the comment section with similar comments like. & # 39; Wtf & # 39; and & # 39; Eww & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

People are free to do anything when they access Instagram Live, but what YaYa Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again What they did during their recent joint session is surely something no one would think about. Internet users were losing him as the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. she recorded herself removing lint from her boyfriend's pants.

During the session, which appeared to be filmed inside an airplane, YaYa was busy brushing off the lint before YB sat back down and continued playing his game. However, it was apparently not over and he told her to get up again. YB seemed a little upset when he made a complaint at her.

%MINIFYHTML0779abfbc583b56daed0452782989eb311% %MINIFYHTML0779abfbc583b56daed0452782989eb312%

<br />

Those who tuned in to his live session couldn't believe what they were seeing and inundated the comment section with similar comments like "Wtf" and "Ewww". There were also many people who simply left emojis crying and laughing. Some others, meanwhile, didn't have it.

"Are you serious? Your parents need to show you your courage," wrote one person, while someone called her a "walking disappointment." Another decided to focus on Floyd saying, "A good example of being a parent is something that money can't buy: look for love in all the wrong places."

Another individual commented, "So she is your assistant?" Meanwhile, someone asked in capital letters: "WHERE ARE YOUR OMG PARENTS". One more person said, "Dead money can't buy you happiness. Imagine being so rich and cleaning your lint from clown pants."

YaYa and YB have been dating for about a year. They started dating earlier last year before splitting up when he accused her of cutting their tires. The two were back together in January after he released a diss track directed at her.