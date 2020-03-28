India's mobile phone sector sees Rs 15bn loss due to blockade: Experts – Latest news

India's mobile phone sector is likely to face a loss of about Rs 15 billion due to an impact on sales following the coronavirus blockade in the country, according to industry players. Companies also face problems in shipping ready-made products to the foreign market due to the current crisis.

"The industry is likely to face a loss of around Rs 15 billion due to the shutdown. This is based on the current situation. We are talking to our members and reaching out to the government to mitigate the impact," said the president of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, Pankaj Mohindroo. saying .

He said the government has supported the industry to the best of its ability, but the country has a blockade as the best option available to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and all companies are cooperating.

Xiaomi, who leads the Indian smartphone market, announced the work from home for all 30,000 people involved in its project even before the closure was announced.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day blockade from March 24 in the country to contain the spread of the virus.

An executive at the Indian mobile phone company said that small companies in the sector face losses of Rs 5-6 crore per day and is higher for larger companies.

"The Indian mobile sector has been affected by the impact of the coronavirus since December. Previously, business suffered due to the supply of components from China … and now we are facing problems in shipments of ready products. There has been no collection of revenue since March 23 for companies selling through retail stores. There are fixed costs that all companies have to bear without any income in the flow. Small businesses face losses of Rs 5-6 crore per day "said the executive.

There are around 268 companies in India operating in the mobile manufacturing segment.

Mobile phone production in the country was around Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2018-19 and domestic demand is being covered almost entirely with domestic production. PRS MKJ