India quarantines 15,000 after virus kills guru & # 39; super propagator & # 39; | India News

At least 15,000 people who may have contracted the new coronavirus from a Sikh religious leader are under strict quarantine in northern India after the man died of COVID-19.

The 70-year-old guru, Baldev Singh, had returned from a trip to the epicenter of the virus in Europe, Italy and Germany, before going to preach in more than a dozen villages in the state of Punjab.

Nineteen people who were in contact with the preacher have already tested positive for the new virus, said Vinay Bublani, a local deputy police commissioner.

Results are expected from more than 200 people who were evaluated.

The case has triggered one of India's most serious alerts related to the pandemic, with Special deliveries of food to each household under even stricter restrictions than the strict national government-mandated 21-day home stay order.

"The first of these 15 villages was sealed on March 18, and we believe that there are between 15,000 and 20,000 people in the sealed villages," said Gaurav Jain, a senior magistrate in the Banga district where Singh lived.

"There are medical teams on standby and regular monitoring," he told the AFP news agency on Friday.

& # 39; Shadow of Death & # 39;

The guru and his two associates, who also tested positive, ignored the self-isolation orders upon their return from Europe, and were on their preaching tour until Singh fell ill and died.

The case stunned India, and a popular Canadian-based Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala released a song about Singh that has been viewed on YouTube more than 2.3 million times in less than two days.

"I transmitted the disease … wandering around the village like a shadow of death," says the lyrics of the song, which Punjab police chief Dinkar Gupta has encouraged people to listen to as a warning.

With 918 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, the death toll in India is lower than in other pandemic-affected countries, but experts say many infections have not been detected due to lack of evidence.

The South Asian nation of some 1.3 billion people reported its first coronavirus case on January 30, but in recent weeks the number of infections has been increasing rapidly.