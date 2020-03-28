In a new era of American nativism, language is our only homeland | Religion

Anti-Semitism is the oldest conspiracy theory and as such everyone is excited about it. If it's the Rothschilds (wealthy Hungarian Jewish financiers) Controlling the climate, George Soros, the global economy or the Jews in general, the "liberal media,quot;: all these conspiracies feel interchangeable in 2020.

The New York Times, which I (as a Jew) allegedly control, recently published an article on "The Jewish Genius,quot; that promoted racial science with its claims of Jewish intellectual superiority. This supports the racist narrative of the "puppet master,quot; while laying the groundwork for the affirmation of the inferiority of other ethnic minorities.

Under the pretext of fighting anti-Semitism, President Donald Trump promoted it with his Executive Order in December, taking a page directly from the Soviet playbook on equating religions with nationalities. In the process, he tried to make me a stranger to my own nation.

But since the President of the United States has insisted on the "existence,quot; of Israel, I am here to define my "existence,quot;.

In Yiddish, this concept of "hereness,quot; is called doikayt, a key concept of the Jewish labor movement, known as the Bundists, which sought to meet the challenges of the countries where the Jews actually lived, instead of looking to Zionism for One. alternative to those countries.

Shooting in supermarkets, shooting in forests

A deadly shooting also occurred in a kosher supermarket in New Jersey in December. It reminded me of my distant cousin who was shot somewhere in the tangle of kosher supermarkets in the Bronx. I tried to conjure his blood by running between the food carts on the Lower East Side, the egg cream froth, the pickled brine, and the melted halva on the tongues of passersby. But I couldn't put any of that, I couldn't even remember his name or the decade he died, only that it happened, that my grandfather told me.

At the press conference in New Jersey after the attack, a grieving rabbi David Niederman found the strength to answer a journalist's question about why Jews should not be feared. When he told people to come to his city of Williamsburg, New York, to see how Jews live alongside Latinos and African-Americans, the rhythms in his speech overwhelmed me. They were the same as my rabbi's in Las Vegas. Every inflection, a missive from the old world.

My family is from Belarus. During the Second World War, under the Nazi occupation, the Belarusian auxiliary police helped facilitate the massacres, leading Jews from the ghettos directly to death. In Minsk, the part of Belarus from which my family comes, Nazi officers threw candy at Jewish children who had been thrown into deep snow-covered sand pits to die. On October 15, 1942, German Nazi records listed 17,893 Jews living in the neighboring Belarusian city of Brest. The next day, a line was drawn through that number. Although the numbers are bad at best, in two days at least 16,000 Jews were killed by execution wells in the forests and the Brest ghetto.

In February 2019, the remains from 1,214 victims of the Holocaust were found in a mass grave in Brest. No DNA tests were taken before the skeletons were buried in 120 coffins and reburied in a cemetery in southwestern Belarus. We did not learn their names or stories. They were not buried again in their original mass grave, because that would have interfered with the construction of luxury condos.

Tweezers and a new era of nativism

When I was seven years old, the moving agents my mother hired to help us move from the east side to the west of Las Vegas stole a trunk full of their diaries, thinking that there was something more valuable inside them than the names of all our lost family members. . At the holocaust she had written them in her diaries as a child, taking notes on Grandpa Julius' lap. Julius and his two brothers fled the pogroms that erupted across Belarus for America "the land of gold,quot; at the turn of the century. The rest of our family was left behind.

Julius was a tailor in New York who spoke Yiddish and barely knew English. Sometime in the 1940s, my family sat in the Bronx, in the same rat-infested dwellings as boxing champion Jake Lamotta, playing a set of initials. "P.T. an ek-tor," Julius said in his thick accent, challenging his family to guess an actor's name. Three hours passed before he announced, beaming with pride at having everyone stumped, "Pencer Tracer," which is how he had heard "Spencer Tracy."

For religious reasons, Jews on Ellis Island signed their names with a circle instead of an x. This was called kikel, Yiddish for circle, which was later shortened in racial slur.

Like many other immigrants from eastern and southern Europe on Ellis Island, Julius probably had tweezers placed around his head to "measure his intelligence,quot; according to racist pseudoscience of craniometry. In 1909, German-American American anthropologist Franz Boas and his assistants began measuring the heads of newly arrived immigrants from Ellis Island. According to Carrie Dohe, at the end of her 1911 survey, her team had measured the skulls of more than 18,000 Eastern European Jews, Bohemians, Sicilians, Poles, Hungarians, and Scots.

Nativists of the time responded to the wave of 1.5 million Russian Jewish immigrants with fear. It is the same fear that shapes the anti-refugee policies that sustain the camps on the Mexican-American border today.

By 1917, the United States had passed the Immigration Act, which, among other things, mandated literacy tests as a way to restrict immigration. In the four years that followed, only 20,000 Jews were admitted to the United States.

A century later, the United States encounters a nativist at the helm, someone who appeals to the lower instincts of his followers through hateful and xenophobic rhetoric. Rhetoric enacted on the streets of Charlottesville where the Nazis sang, "The Jews will not replace us." Behavior encouraged by Trump's defense of "good people on both sides."

Where 100 years ago the Rothschilds were accused of controlling the markets and blamed for the failures of capitalism, today's populists use the name George Soros with the same vitriol and accuse him of controlling the caravans of "illegal immigrants,quot;.

Two weeks of violence

In the two weeks leading up to the midterm elections on November 6, 2018, there were several notable acts of violence in the U.S. USA On October 24, a 51-year-old white man named Gregory Bush killed two black people at a Kentucky grocery store, saying to a white passerby, "Don't shoot me. I won't shoot you. Whites don't shoot." White clothes."

On October 27, 2018, Robert Gregory Bowers, a 46-year-old white man, shot Jewish congregants at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. It was the worst attack on Jews in the history of the United States, leaving 11 dead and seven wounded. He subscribed to Gab, a social media platform known as a haven for white supremacists, where he frequently posted on the White Genocide conspiracy theory, arguing that there is a deliberate plot, often blamed on Jews, to cause the extinction of the whites.

From October 22 to November 1, a 56-year-old white man named Cesar Sayoc sent pipeline bombs to Trump's critics.

The day after the Pittsburgh attack, I told my students that I would not be teaching the class as their teacher, but as a Jewish woman. I explained the ways that Trump's rhetoric about migrant caravans had led directly to the violence of the week. Later I was scolded by a supervisor for not remaining politically neutral during class. This while neo-Nazis put my sister on murder lists for her ethnographic investigation into the Proud Boys.

After the Pittsburgh attack, I slept at my 91-year-old grandfather's house to feel safe. Staring at her wall of family photos, I thought of Rose Mallinger's daughter checking her mother's body for a pulse. In news reports of the Squirrel Hill attacks, Rose was described as a vivacious pillar of the community that, at 97, had managed to live through the Holocaust, but not Trump's America. I thought of the volunteers, hoping to identify the victims and collect the blood and fragments for the burial process to begin. In the Jewish religion, bodies are supposed to be quickly buried and intact.

Question everything

On Yom Kippur 2019, I saw a clip of my rabbi telling journalists that the Jewish people will not be intimidated. The video is playing at my old synagogue, the same Chabad branch as the one in Poway, California, that a 19-year-old white man named John Timothy Earnest shot himself during Easter services last April. Before killing one person and injuring three, he also published on the White Genocide conspiracy, this time in 8Chan in an open letter mentioning a "meticulously planned genocide of the European race."

In the clip, I see the white divide that separates men and women. Despite the fact that I am an agnostic, despite rebelling against the treatment of Hasidic women, despite debating with my rabbi about fossils and everything else and once even cursing his brother while sitting in his chair. Office on wheels and he put me in the In the hall, like I was some kind of devil, they still gave me a seat at my Rabbi's table for Shabbat dinners. She still walked to and from the synagogue with her family on the high holidays and drank her wine and ate her food and sometimes even looked after her children.

In 2008, the first election I was able to vote in, I bumped into him at the voting table and we laughed. "Oh no!" We both said, knowing how the other had voted. This exchange is what Judaism is. It is a continuum of faith, belief, diaspora, and survival. Judaism is a tradition that encourages its followers to question everything. Indeed, there is a whole canon of responsible literature (answers given by Jewish law enforcement to questions put to them) and, alternatively, a deep secular tradition of radical activism. Yes, it is all these things. But it is not a nationality.

Another pogrom

In Washington, DC, in December, the President was indicted by the House. Less than two months later, the Senate acquitted him.

At the heart of the prosecution matter was Ukraine. Parts of Ukraine used to belong to the Pale of Settlement, the land of Tevye, and the family I never knew. The Pale of Settlement was a western region of imperial Russia that existed from 1791 to 1917 and included Belarus, Lithuania, and Moldova, much of Ukraine, parts of eastern Latvia, eastern Poland, and parts of western Russia. It was the area in which Jews were allowed to live and outside of which most were not.

When Ukraine became part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth 400 years ago, tens of thousands (some argue hundreds of thousands) of Jews were killed in the Khmelnytsky uprising, where according to an eyewitness account, live cats were sown on the bellies of the Jews before cut off their hands. This was just a description of a pogrom: a drop in the ocean of the countless pogroms that have taken place around the world and now seem to have taken root in the USA. USA

Last May the bodies found in Brest were buried again. At work in an artist colony, I played the ceremony on YouTube with the speakers turned off. I saw guns firing, feeling too far from the house that had never existed, wishing that the sky could spit out bullets, wishing for a golem, the dumb creature created from the clay of the Vltava river to avenge the Jews of Prague and defend them of the anti-Semitic blood libel that accused them of baking the blood of Christian children in Easter matzah.

In December, each of Hanukkah's eight nights saw anti-Semitic attacks in New York. Jewish men, women, and children were slapped, beaten, and cursed in the streets. New York police arrested several tweens for drawing swastikas on schoolyards. On December 29, my birthday, I woke up early to the news in Monsey, New York, of a machete attack that left five Hasidic people injured.

An unknowable story

In my rabbi's synagogue, I learned to treat texts as sacred because they were my only links to the unknowable story that ran through me. I didn't have the names or life stories of my family who died in Belarus, but I did have the songs they sang, the stories they told, and the approximate form of prayers they might have said at times like these, like the twin pestilences of La Xenophobia and COVID-19 sweep the planet and threaten to kill the last of our storytellers.

According to my president, I have another homeland. You are right, but it is not Israel. It is the language, as the great Polish exiled poet Czeslaw Milosz would say, that describes the world that the Nazis had forged.

Art, in whatever form, is how we resist the pull of nihilism in times of powerlessness. Wole Soyinka survived 22 months in prison during the Nigerian Civil War. "Writers are sorcerers," I remember saying, with their sonorous and vibrant voice, similar to what I imagine God would sound, if he believed. Words are how we create hope from insufficient materials of our time.

In late January, Trump considered putting Belarus on a travel ban, a move that would delight Vladimir Putin, who is seeking to annex Western influence. When my thoughts returned to Belarus and the blue cloth on the walls of the mass graves, I thought of bodies floating, their names and languages ​​lost in global timelessness.

And then I thought of the words of Emma Lazarus forever inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses who long to breathe freely … Send me these, the homeless, stormy people."

Words from the head of Citizenship and Immigration Services Recently proposed revision Idefense of Trump's latest immigration policies, to read: "Give me your tired, your poor … who can support himself and who will not become a public charge …"

But as I write this, Lazarus' words still stand, they haven't changed yet.

The language, I know, is the only homeland.

