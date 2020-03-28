If the MLB 2020 season is played, what will it be like?

%MINIFYHTMLbc820e755c02be0018aae998b7bf260811% %MINIFYHTMLbc820e755c02be0018aae998b7bf260812%

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States approached 100,000 on Friday, with more than 1,500 deaths. It is clear that the pandemic is spreading.

%MINIFYHTMLbc820e755c02be0018aae998b7bf260813% %MINIFYHTMLbc820e755c02be0018aae998b7bf260814%

However, there is some relatively good news from the world of sports. I've talked to several Rockies players and texted over 20 baseball writers across the country, and the consensus is that there will be a major league season in 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLbc820e755c02be0018aae998b7bf260815% %MINIFYHTMLbc820e755c02be0018aae998b7bf260816%

Baseball Big Unknown: What Would a 2020 Season Look Like?

There are many reports and rumors about what might be in the store. The consensus is that there will not be a full 162 game schedule, that the playoffs will run until November, and that the postseason games could be played in neutral hot weather venues or domed stadiums.

Plans are in limbo, of course, and will depend on how long the virus lasts and what precautions should be taken during the summer.

"Look, my optimistic outlook is that sometime in May, we will be preparing," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in an interview Wednesday with ESPN. "We will have to make a determination, depending (on) what the precise date is, as to how much preparation period we need, whether that preparation period will take place in the club's home cities or in Florida. And Arizona

"Again, I think the goal would be to get as many regular season games as possible and think creatively about how we can achieve that goal."

Manfred added: "But the only thing I know for sure is that baseball will return. As long as it's safe to play, we'll be back. … We will be part of the recovery, the cure in this country of this particular pandemic. "

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who did Yeoman's job reporting on baseball's plans amid the chaos, this is what the season might look like:

Spring training launch in mid-May.

The season begins in late May or early June and runs through October with a schedule of approximately 140 games. The season was originally slated to end on September 27.

Includes more split double games than usual.

Possibly cancel the All-Star Game.

Add more teams than usual to the playoffs.

According to a report Passan received, one season would depend on a situation where mass gatherings would not be prohibited "which would limit the ability to play in front of fans." However, there is a caveat, because Manfred could still consider "using appropriate substitute neutral sites where it is economically feasible."

MLB doesn't want to play games without fans present. But, as Passan wrote, the games would begin when "medical experts determine that there would be no health risks to players, staff or fans, and commissioners and the union may still review the idea of ​​playing in empty stadiums." .

In other words, baseball in the coronavirus era remains murky. But Rockies star outfielder Charlie Blackmon continues to hope for the best.

"I think he's coming, I think we'll play," said Blackmon. "I feel much more optimistic now than I did a week ago. Absolutely. I have been paying close attention and it seems that people are taking this very seriously and I think we are going to get out of this deal on the other side. Better sooner than later. "