"I want to make an action movie,quot; – Disha Patani



Disha Patani is surely one of the most attractive and desirable actresses in Bollywood. The diva has the perfect figure, graceful looks, and dance skills that could embarrass the best dancers. Well, not only that, his latest release Malang was super successful at the box office and that has surely increased his star value in the industry. Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and will also have Disha showing off her moves in the remake of the hit telugu song Seeti Maar. The actress is excited about the release of this Salman protagonist, however, recently when asked about what's next. She had a fairly definite answer ready. She said, "I grew up in superheroes and action movies, especially Jackie Chan's. I want to do a cheeky action festival."

When asked about being happy with where she is currently in her professional space, she said: "I have a long way to go to make a mark. I am working hard every day and I hope that someday people will accept me from a different way. " All the best for you Disha!