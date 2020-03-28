I definitely want to do it … – Priyanka Chopra Jonas on having kids

%MINIFYHTML6b3818937927ff3fee69a969ac04926c11% %MINIFYHTML6b3818937927ff3fee69a969ac04926c12%
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas through their wonderful time together so far have shown that they are made for each other. Everything we've seen so far, including her marriage to her social media PDA and her camaraderie, points to the same thing; them being the perfect match. However, the only question that keeps popping up from time to time is when they plan to start a family.
Recently, Priyanka was asked about her plans to start a family during an interview, to which the actress replied, "Right now, this year really packed me in terms of the work that I am doing and the work that I have done. Taken on "
However, he also mentioned that he is waiting for the right moment and that having a family is really important. She said, "But having a family is very important to me and always has been. It is something I definitely want to do and I hope that whenever God wants it, at the right time, it will happen," Priyanka said. Well, we can't wait for it to happen!
