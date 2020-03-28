Husband, wife arrested in rage for Berkeley driver murder – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A married couple was arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a man in Berkeley after what appears to be an anger dispute on the highway, authorities said Friday.

Police said the shooting occurred on March 20 around 12:20 p.m. in the Chestnut Street and University Avenue area.

The officers who arrived found a man in his 20s who had been shot. Fire department personnel arrived within minutes but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

The victim was not identified.

Investigators determined that the suspect, 52-year-old Richmond resident Hosea Askew, shot the victim after some sort of dispute while the two sides were driving, according to a Berkeley police spokesman. Another person in the passenger seat was uninjured.

Askew was arrested in Richmond on March 21. As the investigation continued, evidence led to a second suspect; Askew's wife, Mercedes Askew, 62. She was accused of helping Askew avoid arrest and was also arrested.

On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Askew with murder and shooting a motor vehicle, assault with a firearm and other criminal improvements.

Mercedes Askew was charged with aiding the director of a serious crime.