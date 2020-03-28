How Ron Swanson from Park and Recreation would manage the coronavirus

If there is a person in Pawnee who is prepared for a situation like the coronavirus, it would be Ron Swanson.

As we work from home, we inevitably find ourselves launching a TV show during our lunch breaks for a perfect pickup, and one of our ultimate hilarious is Parks and Recreation.

As he watches the series again for the millionth time, it's easy to imagine how Ron would handle this pandemic, including the possibility of retiring to his cabin and living a completely off-grid life (still still bacon though).

Her independent, distant, and self-sufficient character was always fun on the show, but now we find ourselves wanting to channel those traits as we distance ourselves socially from the world.

In honor of the grumpy, nature-loving character, we've rounded up some of his best moments from the series that turn out to be very wise advice during these times.

The best part? Once NBC's new streaming service Peacock launches in April, you can see the best of it Parks and Recreation episodes, which really are all of them.