How Ron Swanson from Park and Recreation would manage the coronavirus

If there is a person in Pawnee who is prepared for a situation like the coronavirus, it would be Ron Swanson.
As we work from home, we inevitably find ourselves launching a TV show during our lunch breaks for a perfect pickup, and one of our ultimate hilarious is Parks and Recreation.
As he watches the series again for the millionth time, it's easy to imagine how Ron would handle this pandemic, including the possibility of retiring to his cabin and living a completely off-grid life (still still bacon though).
Her independent, distant, and self-sufficient character was always fun on the show, but now we find ourselves wanting to channel those traits as we distance ourselves socially from the world.
In honor of the grumpy, nature-loving character, we've rounded up some of his best moments from the series that turn out to be very wise advice during these times.
The best part? Once NBC's new streaming service Peacock launches in April, you can see the best of it Parks and Recreation episodes, which really are all of them.
Until then, check out Ron's best moments, we grabbed a page from below!
When he turned his way to social distance
Right now, we know it's important to be at least six feet away from someone to practice social distancing, but it turns out that Ron has always been practicing that habit, like in the previous clip when he walks away from being face-to-face with anyone. residents
When I avoided unnecessary trips to the doctor
We keep hearing how it's best not to go to the doctor unless it's necessary right now, but Ron took it to the extreme when he decided to become his own dentist for the day and take out his front tooth.
When I just enjoyed the fresh air
While we spend a lot of time on our couch and watching Netflix, it's perfectly safe to go out and get some fresh air and lift your spirits, as long as you're not around others. So, take a page from Ron, who is a man of nature and (as seen above) is perfectly enjoying a sunny day outside alone.
When he disconnected from the Internet (for his own sanity)
Keeping up with the latest information is important, but sometimes too much information can start to increase our anxiety. While being like Ron and trying to completely avoid the Internet can be too difficult, it's definitely worth purging any app or site that is stressing you out.
When he really got into a hobby
Since we don't hang out with friends or head to the movies like always, now is the perfect opportunity to try a new hobby with all the extra time on our hands. Maybe, like Ron, you will embark on the carpentry and be able to casually give away a handmade canoe for your coworkers!
Just take it from Nick Offerman
Don't you think that Ron will prosper during this time? So take it from Nick Offerman himself when he was in Late night with Seth Meyers earlier this month.
Seth Meyers he asked Offerman how his character would handle the coronavirus and after he joked "he wouldn't notice," he said, "(Ron) would simply take his family to one of his cabins in the woods, where he was headed anyway, and they "just enjoyed a little fishing and a few items from their garden until things are done."
Then he ended his prediction about Ron with: "When the shit falls, Ron is all set."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML15ab96e0f3ce5d4c15f59f60a2c630d213%