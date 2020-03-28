How Miranda Lambert is dealing with her anxiety in the middle of COVID-19

Miranda lambert is to keep it real in the & # 39; Gram.

The country star recently opened up about feeling anxious and overwhelmed due to continued Coronavirus pandemic. Like many of us, Lambert explained that the new reality we all live in has been difficult to "unpack,quot;, especially since things are so uncertain right now.

"I really didn't know what to say on social media during all this. Anyway, I'm not good at social media and at a time like this I find it much more difficult to figure out how to be," Instagram Post began detailing.

"Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack," he continued. "For the next few months there are no shows for me, no sound tests, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I really had a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about state of the world right now is still through the roof. "