How Miranda Lambert is dealing with her anxiety in the middle of COVID-19

Miranda lambert is to keep it real in the & # 39; Gram.
The country star recently opened up about feeling anxious and overwhelmed due to continued Coronavirus pandemic. Like many of us, Lambert explained that the new reality we all live in has been difficult to "unpack,quot;, especially since things are so uncertain right now.
"I really didn't know what to say on social media during all this. Anyway, I'm not good at social media and at a time like this I find it much more difficult to figure out how to be," Instagram Post began detailing.
"Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack," he continued. "For the next few months there are no shows for me, no sound tests, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I really had a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about state of the world right now is still through the roof. "
Despite feeling anxious, the 36-year-old singer shared how she's dealing with it. If anything, you're using this time to really express your creativity and organize the things you've been putting off.
Oh, and keeping in touch with your friends and family has also helped!
"I started working on some projects on the farm that I kept running away from because I had to go to work and some of those I wanted to run away from because the organization is not my favorite," he said.
Also, the country star has spent more time with her husband, Brendan Mcloughlin.
"I have had some very good virtual happy hours with friends and family," he shared. "Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, exercising (some virtual classes but not enough @ b.w.fitness @willowpilatesstudio) spending time with dogs and horses and just being quiet together."
Naturally, Miranda said that she has written some songs while practicing social distancing. But most importantly, you are counting your blessings, thinking positively, and appreciating the moments with your loved ones … because that is all we can do!
"Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun had risen. The chicks are about to move to their new cooperative and that is all the news we have for the moment," he shared. "We miss our family on the road, the New York family and I'm sure I miss my family in Texas. My soul sister @ apes_1983 just had her first baby yesterday, baby Finn, and for now alone we can see it through a screen. I wish he was there in person. "
She added, "But on happy news, this box arrived today and I felt my heart skip a beat. A little @ red55winery wine, freshly canned sauce, apple butter, Paw Paws barbecue sauce, and a note on the napkin." Send love from home. I love mom and dad (be careful) Now I feel safe knowing that even though they are more than 600 miles away, I am connected to all of them. Send light to all first responders and health workers. Stay at home. Call home. "
