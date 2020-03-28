How do the fans work? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One of the biggest challenges in fighting coronavirus is the limited number of ventilators available to hospitals.

"If you need an ICU and if that ICU is available with a ventilator and all the things it needs, you have ten times more chances to survive," Governor Walz said in announcing Minnesota's executive order to stay home.

%MINIFYHTML11cdde63dd5db47eba90163b30b836fb11% %MINIFYHTML11cdde63dd5db47eba90163b30b836fb12%

So how do fans work? Good question.

"The ventilator works to provide additional oxygen to people who need it and allows patients to breathe out so that carbon dioxide can be removed from the body," said Dr. Kealy Ham, a lung and critical care specialist at Regions Hospital.

There is a tube that goes down the throat into the airways. The amount of oxygen a patient receives is based on their lung size, which is generally determined by their height.

Dr. Ham says that patients with COVID-19 on respirators often need them one week after symptoms first appear. They usually stay there for seven to 10 days.

"Their bodies are getting tired and they need more ventilator support to help them breathe," said Dr. Ham. "It may also be the case where people don't breathe at all and the ventilator will breathe for them."

Right now, Minnesota health officials are counting how many fans Minnesota currently has and how many more Minnesota will need.

"We are in the process of obtaining an estimate of the projected need from all of our health care providers across the state," MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday.

Medtronic announced that it would double its production of fans. Other fan manufacturers have announced plans to increase fan production as well.

Hospitals have sought alternatives to dividing a ventilator for use on more than one patient at a time. They have also considered reconfiguring anesthesia or bi-pap machines. Hennepin Healthcare says that, at the moment, it uses about 50 ventilators per day. According to Dr. John Hick, deputy chief medical director of Hennepin Healthcare, the hospital could double that number by reconfiguring machines.

"Bi-pap is what allows patients to get rid of carbon dioxide," said Dr. Ham.

Many Up News Info viewers have asked about using CPAP machines as fans. According to Jayme Rubenstein, director of public relations for ResMed, a leading CPAP manufacturer, CPAP devices are designed to provide only positive airway pressure and would require significant overhaul to function as a ventilator.

"ResMed is exploring options on how their CPAPs could be reconfigured to deliver ventilation or two-level therapy," said Rubenstein.