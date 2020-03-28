How Bay Area Parents Can Cope With Additional Liability – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML34d4db7e5f523097f7307b34d14d02d211% %MINIFYHTML34d4db7e5f523097f7307b34d14d02d212%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – With the announcement this week that the San Francisco Bay Area school systems will remain closed until at least May, the pressure on parents who are also taking refuge to take responsibility for driving your children's education can be daunting

Most of the school system has posted online links to resources, but here are some tips to keep in mind as you juggle your roles during your daily routine.

Recognize that home schooling is not school

The most important caveat about foster home education is that it is simply not school. Children used to the school environment will not be as focused. The lessons will not be as professional as the ones they are used to receiving. And since local governments are encouraging everyone to minimize interactions with others, socialization will be difficult.

Kimberly Fox, a staff developer for The Reading and Writing Project at Columbia University in New York, said it's important for parents to suspend disbelief and doubt and lean toward the new format.

"We don't have to go to school," said Fox, who lives in Brooklyn. "In these circumstances, we are not going to completely replace all the structures that occur at school. But we can do a couple of things to make children feel safer and make us feel like we are making the most of this time."

Let children be part of decision making.

Many schools and school districts have established online learning platforms or sent children home with homework packages to complete. These assignments are not negotiable. However, beyond these requirements, parents can give their children a voice in what else they will learn.

Jamie Heston, board member of the California Home Education Association, said the best way to do this is to have your children make a list of things they would like to do and learn. From there, he said, you can narrow down the options as a family.

"There are many ways you can have fun and be educational, (and) not just sit at a table with an open book," said Heston, who lives in Hayward, California.

Possibilities include math and chemistry through cooking; botany through gardening; basic carpentry; or learn about space through a mobile application.

Make a schedule

Once you and your children have identified the topics they will study, make a schedule and display it prominently for everyone in the the family knows what is coming and when it ends. Most children work after hours in their classrooms, so recreating something similar at home can ease the transition to a different learning environment for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, said Jen Reyneri, who has homeschool two children (ages 16 and 12), each family should take the opportunity to create a rhythm of life that works for them.

"Include chores, family dinners or breakfasts and family projects in your new family routines," said Reyneri, who runs a blog and is a co-owner of an Italian restaurant in Hobe Sound, Florida. "Because this is such a unique situation, it is also okay to let everyone sleep a little later."

Other options for a schedule may include basics like math, writing, reading, and music (to name a few). Some families may also reserve time for educational games that are accessed by computer or mobile device.

For parents who plan to cultivate a more project-based learning environment (for example, rebuilding a car engine), put it on the calendar as well.

Recognize that children have different needs.

Schools, particularly public ones, are equipped to teach a variety of children with different learning skills and different needs. For children with special needs, state law requires districts to design Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) to help children succeed. While parents are an important part of developing these plans, they are generally not the ones who manage them. But in a home school environment, parents must direct the show.

This can be particularly difficult in families with multiple children. Monica Smith, who lives in Healdsburg, California, has two 7-year-old twin sons and said one was recently diagnosed with ADHD. Smith said her district has just completed an IEP for this child, and she admitted that she is anxious about how she will be able to handle her special needs while also there for her neurotypical son.

"Without the help of (school) resources, I am nervous about knowing how to best meet his needs and keep him engaged," she said of her son with special needs. "I also need to be aware of what his twin brother needs and make sure he doesn't feel,quot; ignored "just because he has the ability to work independently."

One way to tackle this puzzle is to remember that different children have different needs, whether at home or at school.

"No one knows your children better than you do," said J. Allen Weston, executive director of the National Association of Home Schools in Denver. "It's okay to take the time to give (each of them) what they need."

Build at recess

All traditional school programs incorporate some form of recess or outdoor time, and a home school schedule should be no different.

Dr. Jessie Voigts, a home educator and Founder of Wandering Educators, a global community of educators who share travel experiences, said it doesn't matter if this time is structured or not, as long as the kids get out.

"A walk in the woods is not only healthy for your body and spirit, but also for your mind," said Voigts, who has a doctorate in international education and lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"What new plants are growing? What errors can you find under the decomposing records? Count tree rings on a fallen tree. Divert a waterway into a small stream. See how the sun moves across the sky. There are many ways to learn. "

Downtime is your friend

Downtime, or time for children to work on projects silently and independently, is just as important as active time outdoors. Voigts noted that children need time to "disconnect,quot; every day from each other, from parents, from technology, and from the outside world.

Other experts agree. Hannah Gauri Ma, a home educator and blogger currently living in St Albans, UK, said this space allows for independent exploration but can also help reduce friction.

"Children will react differently to parents as 'teachers' and back off as they don't at school," Ma said. "Be aware of the fact that children will be very stressed around all of these sudden and often stressful in their routines and lives. "

Be cunning

Art is an important part of education, and homeschooling also gives parents the opportunity to be creative with crafts.

.

Amanda Kingloff, founder of Projectkid.com, a website with crafting tips, suggested getting creative with materials for different art projects each week. In particular, Kingloff recommended the reuse of washers, buttons, fabric swatches, and ribbons, as well as used jars, plastic bottles, and cardboard tubes of toilet paper rolls to form the basis of recycled art.

"You probably have these things in the house anyway," said Kingloff, who lives in Brooklyn. "Many of these materials allow children to create in three dimensions without the challenge of sculpting something or making some clay."

Kingloff noted that it is important that parents are not stressed by the mess these projects create, as that only detracts from the fun.

"Leave a cloth with oil and let it get dirty," he added. "Nobody cares about the disaster at school."

Accept your limits

Children are not the only ones relegated to working from home in the immediate future. Many parents with office jobs have been asked to do the same. This means that hundreds of thousands of mothers and fathers will likely be forced to balance homeschooling with their daily responsibilities at work. It means that many parents will be forced to juggle like court jesters and circus clowns.

Andrew Matranga, a university professor and father of three children in Longmont, Colorado, said he believes it is "ridiculous,quot; to take on the dual burden of educating his children and the responsibilities of his job, so he will only do what he can.

"We just have to try to do our best, whether we are teachers, parents or working professionals," he said. "There is no map for this trip we are on."

CNN contributed to this report.